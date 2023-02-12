Home States Tamil Nadu

Bharat needs to snatch her story back from Delhi: Vikram Sampath

It is only after a Tamil film named Ponniyin Selvan was released that many were aware of the great Chola Dynasty.

Published: 12th February 2023 04:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th February 2023 10:04 AM   |  A+A-

Vikram Sampath speaks at the ThinkEdu Conclave in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)

Vikram Sampath speaks at the ThinkEdu Conclave in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  “There is a dire need for India and Indians to stay acquainted with enlightened royal dynasties from southern and eastern India, historian Vikram Sampath said while speaking at the ThinkEdu Conclave in Chennai on Friday.

Vikram Sampath

“It is only after a Tamil film named Ponniyin Selvan was released that many were aware of the great Chola Dynasty. A number of royal houses don’t even feature in this larger narrative that we call the history of India.

The Ahom ruled for 600 long years (in northeast India), but how much of their story forms a part of the history?” he asked. Speaking at a session titled ‘One Nation, Many Histories: The Paradox of Uniformity’, said, “Bharat needs to snatch back her story from Delhi.”

Full Coverage: ThinkEdu 2023

Stating that outside voices are being strangled in the arena of history, he said that in the decades following independence the stranglehold of ideology of one kind of group had destroyed the careers of many in academia. “Many like me have a PhD in History but have opted to not be part of the academic set-up because there are people who still think I am not good enough to be on the inside.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Vikram Sampath ThinkEdu ThinkEdu conclave
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)
Gujarat: Tremor of 3.8 magnitude recorded in Surat, no one hurt; epicentre in sea, says ISR
Image used for representational purpose
Haryana dress code in govt hospitals: Hairstyles, makeup, long nails, skirts by staff to attract action
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)
ED arrests son of YSR Congress MP in Delhi excise policy money laundering case
The chief minister laid foundation stone for new Secretariat building on June 27, 2019.
Will demolish domes of new Telangana Secretariat if elected to power: BJP state chief

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp