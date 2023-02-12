B+ve, your lifeline is just a call away

Jeyalakshmi Ramanujam By

Express News Service

MADURAI: Nobody at the blood bank at the Government Rajaji Hospital in Madurai can ever forget the smile of S Murali Krishnan. Faces pass by in a flash as the time flows, but those who inspire a cause stay forever. Murali fits perfectly into the latter because ever since he drew blood for the first time 16 years ago – precisely on August 15, 2007, of course for a social cause, the 32-year-old research scholar has been a regular at the blood bank.

A full-time Ph.D scholar at the department of Zoology, Thiagarajar College of Arts and Science, Murali was introduced to blood donation during his college days in 2007. He was then pursuing first year B.Sc Zoology when a chance encounter with professor N Arun Nagendran spurred him to contribute to society. Not only did he do it, but marveled it.

So far, he has been able to donate blood over 50 times.

He has also been arranging blood donation camps. “Most of the times, you witness a significant footfall of women,” Murali says. His first blood donation in 2007 is etched in his memory like a birthmark. “In 2007, I had almost lost out on the chance (of donating blood) because I weighed 44 kg, falling short of the minimum body weight by a kilogram. However, I kept pleading with the official to an extent in which they had to give in. It was an unforgettable experience and the journey from then crossed half-century mark recently. I have been creating awareness among students too,” says Murali, recollecting some fond memories.

Blood donation is a trimonthly custom Murali follows without interruption. “I never miss out on my birthdays and special occasions either. The ‘blood donation’ certificates provide me with a sense of satisfaction. I must recall an instance when a child getting treatment for Haemophilia at Vadamalayan Hospital recovered within three months after I donated blood to her. Our blood group of B+ had matched. The girl and her family, even to this day, are in touch with me,” Murali narrates.

He also recounts cases in which the patients died despite timely intervention. As for professor Nagendran, blood donation is an invaluable commitment one pledges to the society. “My students reach out to blood donors through WhatsApp groups. It is the duty of the teacher to show the right path for students. I just replicate whatever I learned from my teachers. I am just creating awareness, giving them a comfortable journey in their career,” Nagendran says.

