Decision-making, confidence key to success: Kris Gopalakrishnan

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Imparting some of the most valuable lessons outside of a classroom and a workspace, Kris Gopalakrishnan, chairman, of Axilor Ventures, and co-founder of the Indian tech giant Infosys said, “Making decisions, building self-confidence and creating a network of friends play a key role in one’s life.”

Kris Gopalakrishnan

He was speaking on ‘The Job Market’ at the ThinkEdu Conclave 2023 in Chennai on Friday.

In a speech peppered with his views on the current state of India’s economy, India’s “exemplary” role in dealing with the Covid-19 pandemic, the strength of Indian technology giants and opportunities for the youth, Gopalakrishnan said, “Our youth is our strength and their productivity and talent will make the economy grow faster and larger.”

Speaking of the digital and digitalisation revolutions in the country, he said even a calamity can convert itself into an opportunity if the digital wave is ridden well.

“Digitalisation is transforming healthcare. We saw how well the vaccinations were administered to billions using the CoWIN app the Indian government built,” he said. Illustrating how the banking industry has adopted technology, Kris said the Indian market is the most receptive to technology.

CHENNAI: Imparting some of the most valuable lessons outside of a classroom and a workspace, Kris Gopalakrishnan, chairman, of Axilor Ventures, and co-founder of the Indian tech giant Infosys said, “Making decisions, building self-confidence and creating a network of friends play a key role in one’s life.” Kris GopalakrishnanHe was speaking on ‘The Job Market’ at the ThinkEdu Conclave 2023 in Chennai on Friday. In a speech peppered with his views on the current state of India’s economy, India’s “exemplary” role in dealing with the Covid-19 pandemic, the strength of Indian technology giants and opportunities for the youth, Gopalakrishnan said, “Our youth is our strength and their productivity and talent will make the economy grow faster and larger.” Speaking of the digital and digitalisation revolutions in the country, he said even a calamity can convert itself into an opportunity if the digital wave is ridden well. “Digitalisation is transforming healthcare. We saw how well the vaccinations were administered to billions using the CoWIN app the Indian government built,” he said. Illustrating how the banking industry has adopted technology, Kris said the Indian market is the most receptive to technology.