Edu Next: NETF Chairman speaks about Artificial Intelligence, Augmented Reality
Published: 12th February 2023 04:29 AM | Last Updated: 12th February 2023 10:04 AM | A+A A-
CHENNAI: The adoption of technologies such as Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Augmented Reality (ARAR) lend promise and will drive growth in the education sector, Anil Sahasrabudhe, Chairman, National Educational Technology Forum (NETF) during the ThinkEdu Conclave in Chennai on Friday.
Speaking at a session titled, ‘Into the Future: Adapting to Change,’ the chairman said discussions about the overarching role of technology and AI and its influence over people should also include the use of technology for the betterment of society.
“To understand how certain technological domains such as rocket engines etc perform can be easily simulated by AR. Learning to learn becomes easier with these technologies,” he said.