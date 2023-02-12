Home States Tamil Nadu

Erode bypolls: Huge demand for cooker symbol, independent gets it after draw of lots

Published: 12th February 2023 04:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th February 2023 08:50 AM   |  A+A-

By P Srinivasan
Express News Service

ERODE:  The cooker symbol for the Erode East bypolls was allocated to independent candidate KPM Raja after a draw of lots during the symbol allocation on Friday.

As Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) withdrew from the bypolls after the Election Commission didn’t allocate the cooker symbol to the party exclusively, many independent candidates came up for  the symbol, following which there was a draw to allot the symbol.

A total of 77 candidates are in the fray to contest the Erode bypolls set to be held on February 27. The symbols were allotted for the party on Friday. “The Congress, AIADMK, DMDK and Samajwadi parties were given their own symbols, while 73 others were allotted other symbols,” an election official said.

K Sivakumar, Returning Officer said, “Independents were also eager to get the Sandal symbol. Four symbols were allotted through a draw.”

Annamalai to campaign on February 19, 20 
Chennai: BJP State president K Annamalai is set to canvass votes for AIADMK candidate KS Thennarasu in Erode East Assembly constituency on February 19 and 20. The detailed schedule will be released later

