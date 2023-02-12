Government mulls manufacture of railway wagons to revive MSMEs in Tiruchy

C Shivakumar By

CHENNAI: In a move that is expected to breathe fresh life into Micro Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) in Tiruchy cluster, Tiruchirappalli Engineering and Technology Cluster (TREAT) is planning to manufacture railway wagons with the support of Tamil Nadu Industrial Development Corporation (TIDCO). The move is expected to generate an estimated turnover of Rs 1,000 crore.

TIDCO, a major shareholder with 47.74% equity in TREAT, which functions as a Common Facility Center (CFC) for the Tiruchirapalli MSME cluster, is encouraging the SPV to manufacture 30,000 metric tonnes of the rail-wagon requirement of the Indian Railways. Currently. Indian Railways’ Golden Rock Workshop is engaged in wagon manufacturing, but they have capacity limitations.

It is learnt there are 14 private/ public manufacturers and most of them are located in eastern/ northern and western parts of India. Sources said the annual requirement of wagons is nearly 32,000-36,000, and the present capacity is only about 26,000-28,000 and the shortfall of manufacturing capacity is 6,000-8000 wagons per annum.

TREAT is having most of the facilities that cater to Research Design and Standards Organisation (RDSOs) specification G-105 except a few like railway siding, air brake testing facility etc which could be easily created. It is learnt TREAT is looking for a Railway Siding facility in and around Trichy.

“Indian Railways is being pursued to finalise the contract at the current purchasing price. Further, to undertake this work, five axis CNC machining centre with a table length of 10m width 5m x height 2.7m along with the rotary table of 5 m diameter is required. These are already available with TREAT,” the source said.

The wagon project involves fabrication, machining and integration which are ideal job for these existing fabrication industries.The prefabricated components can be assembled either at Golden Rock Workshop of the Indian Railways or at the railway sliding facility, the source said.

It is learnt the proposal would revive MSME units which were catering to Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL). Trichy is considered as the fabrication hub of South India, and the enterprises here are heavy engineering enterprises who are engaged in the fabrication of structural components for power plants and boilers.

The enterprises in Trichy which are engaged in fabrication activities are mainly dependent on BHEL. Apart from structural fabrication works from BHEL, a few units are engaged in machine shop activities like fabrication of Windmill towers, valve body machining etc. Some are catering to the needs of Ordnance Factory Trichy and Heavy Alloy Penetration Plant,Trichy as well.

However, things changed for the MSMEs in 2008-09 due to the shift in the outsourcing policy of BHEL. Slowly, the depletion in the orders of BHEL resulted in the decline of the ancillary units as many turned sick.

Hub of fabrication

Trichy is considered the fabrication hub of South India, and the enterprises here are mainly dependent on BHEL

