In 10 years no eligible teachers appointed: TET association blames TN govt

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The state government has not appointed eligible teachers for Classes 1-10 in government schools over the past 10 years, said the members of the Teacher's Eligibility Test (TET) Passed Candidates Welfare Association near Madurai collectorate on Saturday.



Speaking to the media persons, the members alleged that many teachers who qualified in the TET in 2013, have not been appointed yet. "In 2018, a GO demanded teachers who have already qualified in TET to qualify in UG TRB tests while stating that it is difficult to ensure posting for more than 80,000 candidates who have passed the exam since 2013, as there are not enough vacancies.



Shanprakash (37) from the 2017 TET batch, a teacher, said around 25,000 eligible teachers are yet to be appointed since 2013. "The government's records of candidates appearing in the TET exams are erroneous. When a candidate appears for both paper 1 and paper 2 of TET, which qualifies them to teach Classes 1-5 and Classes 5-10 respectively, the system counts the candidate twice, which implies a lesser number of vacancies for other eligible candidates," he added.



"Over the past 10 years no eligible teachers were appointed for Classes 1-10 in government schools," he added while alleging that the government has appointed unqualified teachers temporarily at low salaries in the schools. "Due to a shortage in retirement funds, the government extended the retirement age of teachers during the Covid-19 pandemic. If the fund is settled for such teachers, more vacancies will be available.



Urging the government to scrap the GO on conducting the UG TRB exam and raising the age limit of teachers' appointments from 42 to 57, the association members across the state will stage a hunger strike at Valluvar Kottam in Chennai on February 17.

