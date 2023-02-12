Karaikal agri institute releases new flood-tolerant rice variety

Antony Fernando By

Express News Service

KARAIKAL: The agriculture institute in Karaikal has developed and released a new rice variety that can tolerate floods and grow successfully. The new variety, named KKL(R) 2, was developed by a team of researchers led by Prof S Thirumeni, head of the Department of Plant Breeding and Genetics, at the Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru College of Agriculture and Research Institute (PAJANCOA & RI), the institute's second ever development and release after 14 years.

It may be noted that floods and associated submergence is considered a serious abiotic stress especially in low-lying areas, reducing rice productivity and causing huge economic loss to the farmers. "During samba/thaladi season, paddy crop is regularly affected by short-term submergence due to monsoon rains. Since most of the rice varieties grown during this season do not possess submergence tolerance, the situation warrants development of submergence tolerant rice varieties," Dr A Pouchepparadjou, dean of the institute, said.

"The variety KKL (R ) 2 was developed from crossing ADT 46 and Swarna Sub 1 through 'Marker Assisted Backcross Method' three times. It matures in 135 days and suitable for samba season. It is tolerant to flash floods and submergence for a period of 14 days during the tillering stage, which is a common feature in coastal and low-lying areas during north east monsoon," said Dr S Thirumeni.

According to researchers, the average grain yield of KKL(R) 2 is 6,850 kg per hectare under normal conditions; under submerged conditions, it can give 3,600 kg per hectare. It is moderately resistant to pests such as brown plant hopper, white backed brown hopper, blast and brown spot. KKL(R)2 is the first Puducherry rice variety recommended for release by Central Variety Release Committee (CVRC).

It was developed with technical and financial assistance from the Department of Biotechnology under the Government of India. The institute's first rice variety KKL(R) 1 was in development for 13 years and was released in 2008. KKL(R) 2 took eight years to develop.

The new rice variety was released at the inaugural ceremony of the 33rd Farm Fest held at Puducherry on Friday by Lieutenant Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, and was received by Chief Minister N Rangasamy. Agriculture Minister C Djeacoumar and Assembly Speaker R Selvam presided over the occasion.

