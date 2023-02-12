Home States Tamil Nadu

Lack of information on millets procurement leaves TN farmers worried

Published: 12th February 2023 06:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th February 2023 06:45 AM   |  A+A-

Varieties of Sorghum ready for harvest at Perali village in Perambalur district

By P Thiruselvam
Express News Service

PERAMBALUR:  Farmers in Perambalur district are concerned that the government is not informing the public about the millets' pricing and source of supply as the harvest season approaches. With 2023 being the International Year of Millets (IYoM) 2023, observed globally in order to raise awareness of millets and promote their increased cultivation, state and central governments had made several announcements.

Perambalur will be a part of the millet project, the Tamil Nadu government had declared during the Agriculture Budget 2022. Following this, over 250 hectares of millet such as kodo, pearl, ragi and sorghum varieties were cultivated in the district last year, apart from foxtail and barnyard millet in smaller quantities. With millet harvest is nearing in the district, agricultural officials are yet to inform the farmers of the Minimum Support Price (MSP) of millet and the place of procurement.

As a result, they are selling it to traders as usual, farmers said. Speaking to TNIE, T Nallappan, a farmer from Perali said, "I have been cultivating sorghum millet for more than five years, and would sell it to private traders, keeping aside the minimum required for home use. Although Perambalur was included in the millet project last year, we haven't heard from the authorities on the MSP for millet. I had cultivated 1.5 acres of sorghum millet, which I've now had to sell to traders as usual.

With millet being harvested everywhere, the price is bound to drop," he added. N Guru from Olaipadi said, "I have planted millets twice a few years back. Due to lack of proper marketing from the government, I abandoned it and switched to maize crops. Last year, I cultivated barnyard millet in my one acre, trusting the government's millet project. But even now there is no proper price for this. Farmers are showing interest in cultivating millets.

To mark IYoM 2023, the government should subsidize millet, purchase it at an appropriate price and sell it through ration shops. Through this, millet area can be increased in the district." When TNIE contacted, a senior official from the Agriculture Department said, "We created awareness among the farmers about MSP and procurement through the marketing department." Officials said the central government had announced the MSP for sorghum `2,990 per quintal, ragi at `3,578 per quintal and pearl millet at `2,350 per quintal for 2022-23.

