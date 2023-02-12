Home States Tamil Nadu

Madras HC stays transfer of surplus aided-school teachers

The Madras High Court has stayed the orders issued by the Tamil Nadu School Education department to transfer surplus teachers of government-aided schools to other schools.

Published: 12th February 2023 03:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th February 2023 03:47 AM   |  A+A-

Madras High Court (File photo)

Madras High Court (File photo)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  The Madras High Court has stayed the orders issued by the Tamil Nadu School Education department to transfer surplus teachers of government-aided schools to other schools.

Justice N Anand Venkatesh granted the stay after hearing petitions filed by the management of Maria Auxilima Girls Higher Secondary School, Kanjeepuram and Dr KK Nirmala of Girls Higher Secondary School, Chennai.

The petitioners alleged three teachers from Maria Auxiliam GHSS and four from Dr KK Nirmala GHSS were deployed to other schools based on a faulty student-teacher fixation formula.

The order of deployment was passed on January 27, 2023 without giving an opportunity to the schools concerned to raise objections, they said, adding the department’s action is against an order of a division bench on the matter.

They prayed for granting stay against the deployment order alleging that the government authorities were threatening to stop releasing the teaching grant.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Madras HC government-aided schools
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)
Gujarat: Tremor of 3.8 magnitude recorded in Surat, no one hurt; epicentre in sea, says ISR
Image used for representational purpose
Haryana dress code in govt hospitals: Hairstyles, makeup, long nails, skirts by staff to attract action
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)
ED arrests son of YSR Congress MP in Delhi excise policy money laundering case
The chief minister laid foundation stone for new Secretariat building on June 27, 2019.
Will demolish domes of new Telangana Secretariat if elected to power: BJP state chief

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp