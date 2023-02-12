Madras HC stays transfer of surplus aided-school teachers

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has stayed the orders issued by the Tamil Nadu School Education department to transfer surplus teachers of government-aided schools to other schools.

Justice N Anand Venkatesh granted the stay after hearing petitions filed by the management of Maria Auxilima Girls Higher Secondary School, Kanjeepuram and Dr KK Nirmala of Girls Higher Secondary School, Chennai.

The petitioners alleged three teachers from Maria Auxiliam GHSS and four from Dr KK Nirmala GHSS were deployed to other schools based on a faulty student-teacher fixation formula.

The order of deployment was passed on January 27, 2023 without giving an opportunity to the schools concerned to raise objections, they said, adding the department’s action is against an order of a division bench on the matter.

They prayed for granting stay against the deployment order alleging that the government authorities were threatening to stop releasing the teaching grant.

