Migratory birds throng to Vaigai river and water bodies

By Express News Service

MADURAI: From black-winged stilts and Asian openbills to egrets among several other bird species have been widely spotted -- often flying in search of food -- in the shallow waters near Goripalayam check dam in Vaigai river in Madurai. While the arrival of large flocks of birds, which would soon migrate to other lands by the end of the season, has been attracting visitors during the wee hours, environmental activists from the district have urged the administration officials to take action towards preventing sewage flowing into the river.



While speaking, Ravindran, an environmental activist from Iragugal E-NGO stated that thousands of inland migratory birds have nested in the waterbodies across the district though the season is nearing its end. "As the newly constructed check dam in Vaigai river holds a fair amount of the water, the migratory birds at large are arriving in search of food. Now, the birds will be involved in feeding themselves and their newborns to boost their strength ahead of their long migratory journey," he said.



Rajesh, a professor from a city-based college and environmental activist, requested the state government and the forest department to preserve the irrigation tanks in Avaniyapuram, Karisalkulam, and others, where the migratory birds arrive for nesting like in Arittapatti. Most irrigation tanks are being polluted due to the dumping of garbage. Action should be taken towards preserving and properly maintaining irrigation tanks, he said.



"Vaigai river that flows 12 kilometers within the city limits from Vilangudi till Viraganur dam, sewage branches out at 36 places. There are people illegally releasing sewage into the river, which affects the environment as well as the species in the river. The local body and the pollution control board should take action towards preserving the river and preventing it from getting further polluted by such factors. Violators should be penalised as a preventive measure," said Raja of Vaigai River Makkal Iyakkam.



As an initiative to preserve the birds, Ashok Kumar, an environmental activist from Madurai, has been using waste bottles thrown to the streets to make small containers to be hung from trees, to provide water for birds. He also added that such initiatives can not only prevent plastic pollution on land but also help in saving the birds.

MADURAI: From black-winged stilts and Asian openbills to egrets among several other bird species have been widely spotted -- often flying in search of food -- in the shallow waters near Goripalayam check dam in Vaigai river in Madurai. While the arrival of large flocks of birds, which would soon migrate to other lands by the end of the season, has been attracting visitors during the wee hours, environmental activists from the district have urged the administration officials to take action towards preventing sewage flowing into the river. While speaking, Ravindran, an environmental activist from Iragugal E-NGO stated that thousands of inland migratory birds have nested in the waterbodies across the district though the season is nearing its end. "As the newly constructed check dam in Vaigai river holds a fair amount of the water, the migratory birds at large are arriving in search of food. Now, the birds will be involved in feeding themselves and their newborns to boost their strength ahead of their long migratory journey," he said. Rajesh, a professor from a city-based college and environmental activist, requested the state government and the forest department to preserve the irrigation tanks in Avaniyapuram, Karisalkulam, and others, where the migratory birds arrive for nesting like in Arittapatti. Most irrigation tanks are being polluted due to the dumping of garbage. Action should be taken towards preserving and properly maintaining irrigation tanks, he said. "Vaigai river that flows 12 kilometers within the city limits from Vilangudi till Viraganur dam, sewage branches out at 36 places. There are people illegally releasing sewage into the river, which affects the environment as well as the species in the river. The local body and the pollution control board should take action towards preserving the river and preventing it from getting further polluted by such factors. Violators should be penalised as a preventive measure," said Raja of Vaigai River Makkal Iyakkam. As an initiative to preserve the birds, Ashok Kumar, an environmental activist from Madurai, has been using waste bottles thrown to the streets to make small containers to be hung from trees, to provide water for birds. He also added that such initiatives can not only prevent plastic pollution on land but also help in saving the birds.