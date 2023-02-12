National Highways so bad I took train, Tamil Nadu CM retorts to Gadkari

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Saturday stoutly denied Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari’s charge that the Tamil Nadu government has not been cooperating with the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) in implementing its projects in the state. In a letter to Gadkari, Stalin wrote, “To the best of my knowledge, no major NHAI project is held up for want of permissions from the state government.”

Referring to Gadkari’s reply to DMK MP Dayanidhi Maran in the Lok Sabha when the latter raised the bad condition of the road between Chennai to Ranipet (NH-4), the CM said, “This segment provides vital connectivity from Chennai city and its ports to the industrial clusters in Kancheepuram, Vellore, Ranipet, Hosur and Krishnagiri. The condition of the road is so bad that I had to plan my recent visits to a few districts by train. While the request from our MP was very specific to this important road, we were disappointed by your reply which was very general and non-committal.”

Stalin said the state has been trying its best to expedite all major infrastructure projects without discriminating between the projects undertaken by the state and union governments. Stalin said the Chennai Port to Maduravoyal Elevated Expressway Project has been revived by extending every possible aid, including granting of exemptions from royalty on aggregates. Similar concessions, never given in the past, have been extended to other major NHAI projects. “Based on the requests from your side, the validity of soil/gravel permits has been extended from three months to one year on May 9, 2022,” he said.

Poor road conditions dent NHAI’s reputation, says Stalin

Besides, a special cell has been constituted in the state headquarters to monitor land acquisition for highway projects and permissions from the forest department are also being reviewed, he added. Further, progress on land acquisition and the ‘borrow earth permissions’ by the district collectors are regularly monitored at the level of the chief secretary, Stalin said.

“The other requests for providing borrow-earth free of cost by waiving the material cost, royalty, and seigniorage charges are also under consideration. Despite such sincere efforts, it is unfortunate that an impression that the state government is not cooperating with NHAI has been underlined in your reply in the Parliament,” the CM wrote.

Urging Gadkari to instruct NHAI officials to expedite the sixlaning works, Stalin said, “The road stretch pointed out is the Sriperumbudur to Walajapet section of NH-4 where six-laning work is in progress. The works have been held up due to contractual issues between the contractors and NHAI and hence the condition of the existing road is very bad.

The Madras High Court in December 2020 reduced the toll fee at Sriperumbudur and Chennasamudram Toll plaza by 50% due to such poor maintenance.” The CM said the poor road conditions and difficulties faced by road users have caused a major dent in the reputation of NHAI, which otherwise has been doing an “excellent” job in TN.

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Saturday stoutly denied Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari’s charge that the Tamil Nadu government has not been cooperating with the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) in implementing its projects in the state. In a letter to Gadkari, Stalin wrote, “To the best of my knowledge, no major NHAI project is held up for want of permissions from the state government.” Referring to Gadkari’s reply to DMK MP Dayanidhi Maran in the Lok Sabha when the latter raised the bad condition of the road between Chennai to Ranipet (NH-4), the CM said, “This segment provides vital connectivity from Chennai city and its ports to the industrial clusters in Kancheepuram, Vellore, Ranipet, Hosur and Krishnagiri. The condition of the road is so bad that I had to plan my recent visits to a few districts by train. While the request from our MP was very specific to this important road, we were disappointed by your reply which was very general and non-committal.” Stalin said the state has been trying its best to expedite all major infrastructure projects without discriminating between the projects undertaken by the state and union governments. Stalin said the Chennai Port to Maduravoyal Elevated Expressway Project has been revived by extending every possible aid, including granting of exemptions from royalty on aggregates. Similar concessions, never given in the past, have been extended to other major NHAI projects. “Based on the requests from your side, the validity of soil/gravel permits has been extended from three months to one year on May 9, 2022,” he said. Poor road conditions dent NHAI’s reputation, says Stalin Besides, a special cell has been constituted in the state headquarters to monitor land acquisition for highway projects and permissions from the forest department are also being reviewed, he added. Further, progress on land acquisition and the ‘borrow earth permissions’ by the district collectors are regularly monitored at the level of the chief secretary, Stalin said. “The other requests for providing borrow-earth free of cost by waiving the material cost, royalty, and seigniorage charges are also under consideration. Despite such sincere efforts, it is unfortunate that an impression that the state government is not cooperating with NHAI has been underlined in your reply in the Parliament,” the CM wrote. Urging Gadkari to instruct NHAI officials to expedite the sixlaning works, Stalin said, “The road stretch pointed out is the Sriperumbudur to Walajapet section of NH-4 where six-laning work is in progress. The works have been held up due to contractual issues between the contractors and NHAI and hence the condition of the existing road is very bad. The Madras High Court in December 2020 reduced the toll fee at Sriperumbudur and Chennasamudram Toll plaza by 50% due to such poor maintenance.” The CM said the poor road conditions and difficulties faced by road users have caused a major dent in the reputation of NHAI, which otherwise has been doing an “excellent” job in TN.