No problem with land for AIIMS, says TN Minister M Subramanian

Published: 12th February 2023 03:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th February 2023 03:42 AM   |  A+A-

Ma Subramanian

TN Health Minister Ma Subramanian

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  Tamil Nadu Health Minister M Subramanian on Saturday said that lack of financial allocation is the problem for the construction of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) hospital in Madurai, adding that there had never been a problem with land allocation. 

He further said CM MK Stalin has demanded the Center to expedite the construction of AIMS and pressed the matter on numerous occasions. The minister was speaking to the press after visiting the burn injury patients at Government Kilpauk Medical College Hospital.

The AIADMK government has allocated 222.47-acre land and granted entry upon permission, he said. “While all similar projects are being funded by the centre, the Madurai project would be funded by JICA. Probably, this is the first such project to be funded by JICA,” he said.

The minister was responding to questions after the issue flared in the Parliament. Union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Friday accused the DMK of politicising the matter and providing wrong information about AIIMS Madurai. 

