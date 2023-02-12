Passengers feel the heat as 22,357 posts remain vacant in southern railway in TN

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The shortage of 22,357 staff in various non-gazetted posts in six divisions of the Southern Railway has been causing an ordeal for thousands of passengers and railway employees. The shortage of commercial clerks at ticket counters, travel ticket examiners, RPF personnel, loco pilots, gatekeepers and others is not only affecting the railway earnings but also is increasing the risk of train operation at several levels, say passengers.

Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, on February 3, had informed Rajya Sabha that 2.98 lakh posts were remaining vacant across the railways as of December 1 last year. R Pandia Raja, a member of the zonal rail users consultative committee, Southern Railway said, “Despite huge demand, the railway is unable to run more special trains in Tambaram - Tirunelveli section for want of driver, guard and ticket examiner. We were told that drivers and RPF personnel are being utilised at optimum level and there is no additional staff to run special trains. The shortage of security forces should be addressed immediately,” he demanded.

Similarly, the staff crunch at ticket counters often leads to frequent altercations between railway staff and passengers, particularly in Tambaram - Chengalpattu section. A regular commuter, R Ramachandran, said Chennai Egmore station used to have 6 to 10 counters for issuing unreserved tickets for express and suburban trains until a few years ago.

“At present, one or two counters are operational, thereby forcing passengers to wait for long time during peak hours,” he said, adding the railway officials are under the assumption that by reducing the staff at counters, they can force the commuters to purchase ticket through mobile app.

The four suburban sections in Chennai has 11.5 lakh passengers a day. U Babu Rajan, General Secretary, All India Loco Running Staff Association (AILRSC), South Zone said, “About 471 posts are vacant in various levels of loco-running cadre. To tide over the shortage, loco pilots were denied leave or rest (weekly off). Operating trains under extreme stress will put the lives of passengers and the loco pilots at risk,” he said.

Rajan further said officials simply blame the delay in the recruitment process. “The loco pilots and other railway staff face health issues when they are subjected to high workload for a prolonged period,”

A southern railway official said, the recruitment process to fill 19,021 vacancies in six divisions is in various stages of completion.

“Appointment orders are being issued to 6,755 posts and some of them joined. This include 2131 non technical popular posts (station masters, goods guard & train managers…), 197 paramedical staff, 2984 technicians including assistant loco pilots and 1443 junior engineers and others,” he said.

The official further added the recruitment to fill remaining 12,226 posts is also underway. “Physical Efficiency Test for filling 9212 group C posts completed in January. Document verification for successful candidates is to be scheduled shortly,” he added.

