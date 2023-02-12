Home States Tamil Nadu

SDPI man told to execute peace bond over tiff with Coimbatore policemen

The inspector of Podanur station recommended the deputy commissioner to execute a peace bond against Kaleem saying his act was disrupting the public peace and provoking law and order issues.

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE:  Coimbatore city police served a show cause notice to an SDPI functionary for executing a peace bond as he got engaged in an argument with the police over pasting posters in a public place. He, in turn, sent a complaint to the chief minister’s cell alleging that the police is trying to portray him as an anti-social element.   

According to sources, police served notice to SDPI party’s Vellalore branch secretary R Kaleem Rafiq Ahamed (38), who is working as a painter and resides at Avvai Nagar near Malumichampatti in Coimbatore. On January 31, he was served a show cause notice by the Executive Magistrate and the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Coimbatore city south) for engaging in an argument with patrol police on January 22, when he was questioned for sticking posters in a public place.

The inspector of Podanur station recommended the deputy commissioner execute a peace bond against Kaleem saying his act was disrupting the public peace and provoking law and order issues. The deputy commissioner issued a notice to Kaleem asking why they should not execute a bond of Rs 50,000 against him as a guarantee for one year under Section 107 of the Criminal Procedure Code.  

However, Kaleem alleged that the police are using the peace bond, which is usually executed only on serious offenders and history sheeters, as a weapon against people who work on the democratic ground.   

Speaking to TNIE, Kaleem said, “I was never involved in a crime. It was the police, who had argued and then apologized to me. Even if I had argued with the police, how would that disturb the peace in society?” he questioned. When asked,  Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) N Silambarasan said, “We decided to execute a peace bond due to the heated argument he had with the police.” 

