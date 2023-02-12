Strokes of determination: Puducherry postman follows dreams, wins laurels for artworks

Debjani Dutta By

Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: In the late 1980s, the decision of KM Saravanan to pursue fine arts despite a middle-class background was audacious. Many, including his father, a postman then, tried to dissuade him and force him to go for higher studies in order to land a white-collar job. But the Class 8 boy stood firm and decided to chase his dreams.

Thirty-six years down the line, this Pondicherry native is a postman and an accomplished painter with a bunch of young enthusiastic souls as students. In the past 15 years, many of his students, including his daughter, have won several national and international awards in the field of painting. Recently, adding a feather to his hat, another student Srinithi, was selected for Bal Purashkar. "Whenever my students win an award, it feels like I have won it. It is always a matter of joy," Saravanan says with great contentment.

His interest in visual arts got kindled 36 years back while studying at NKC Government Higher Secondary school. Though his family wasn't very supportive, he found solace in a retired drawing teacher, Rangarajan, who extended him all kinds of help. In the following years, he got trained in many art forms, including pattern design for textile fabrics, interior decoration, metalwork and cabinet making. Later, he shifted his focus towards modern art. "My initial inspiration was the Chennai College of Art principal C Dakhshnimurthy, who encouraged me a lot in taking up painting. I was also inspired by artists like KM Adhimoolam and KM Gopal. In honour of their great art, I included their initials in my name in 1997," Saravanan says with a smile.

(Photo | Sriram R, EPS)

After schooling, he got enrolled in Bharathiar Palkalaikoodam in Puducherry where he graduated with a Bachelor of Fine Arts (BFA) with a first class. But that wasn't a cakewalk either. Throughout college, he supported himself by painting banners and hoardings. Finally, when he completed his studies, Saravanan started participating in exhibitions in other states including Andhra Pradesh.

However, things took a turn in 1994 when his father passed away. "I was forced to take up the job of the postman, which I got on compassionate grounds, to help my family survive. But my interest in art did not take a backseat. Every day, after duty I practised for hours to polish my talent," he recalls.

The idea to train young minds struck him in 2007. So far, he has taught over 50 students, many of them for a minimal fee of `200 per month, whereas the training is free for some other children who come from financially backward families. Over the years, he also extended training to six disabled children from Chennai and 10 other children caught on the wrong side of the law.

Today, Saravanan is a national artist recognised by Lalit Kala Academy, New Delhi and a sculpture created by him is placed in the Chandigarh Art Museum. The laurels that came his way for his great works include the Junior Fellowship Award by the Government Of India Tourism and Culture Department, All India Fine Arts And Crafts Society, the New Delhi National Award and the Pondicherry State Title “Kalaimamani” Award. The Lalit Kala Parishad also honoured him with a merit certificate during its 31st All India Art Exhibition held in Visakhapatnam.

