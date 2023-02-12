Tangedco to buy 2k MW from private players to beat summer

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: In a bid to provide an uninterrupted power supply to its consumers, Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) is set to procure 2,228 MW of electricity from private parties. For this, the utility recently signed agreements with 14 companies.

A senior official told TNIE the power would be procured at a cost of Rs 5 per unit. The electricity regulatory commission and the board of directors have approved the purchase. “Four companies in other states will provide 600 MW of power to Tangedco from February 15 to 28, and 10 companies will supply the remaining 1628 MW from March 1 to May 20 round-the-clock,” he said.

According to another official, the power utility has already purchased 2,830 MW of power from 11 companies under long-term contracts, but it is not sufficient to tackle the upcoming summer in the state. “That is why the utility has gone for another procurement,” he said.

On the other hand, since North Chennai Thermal Power Station stage III works have been completed, the state government has planned to commence its operation on March 1, but it has yet to confirm it.

“If the new thermal power station begins operation, Tangedco will get an additional 800 MW, which will also help during the summer,” the official said, adding they are expecting the power demand to go up by 19,000 MW during the summer this year.

