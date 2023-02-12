Home States Tamil Nadu

TN Governor Ravi calls NEP a ‘revolutionary’ policy 

He said that India is the fastest-growing economy in the world and it is emerging as the largest manufacturing hub for phones and automobiles.

Governor RN Ravi awarded degrees to 3, 877 graduates during 35th graduation ceremony of PSG College of Arts and Science in Coimbatore. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE:  Governor RN Ravi on Saturday called the National Education Policy (NEP) a ‘revolutionary policy created for the future citizens of the world’. Addressing the students at the 35th graduation day of PSG College of Arts and Science in Coimbatore on Saturday, the governor said students should make efforts to build a strong nation which is confident, capable and compassionate through NEP.

He said that India is the fastest-growing economy in the world and it is emerging as the largest manufacturing hub for phones and automobiles.“When China started rising, there were expectations that were belied soon. It has started giving money to developing countries in need of money and invariably placed the countries in a debt trap and forced them to share their sovereignty, an example of which is Sri Lanka. Similarly, it occupied the South China Sea and used it as military bases as if it belongs only to China. China’s rise has been hegemonistic, but the same is not the case with India,” he said.

“After the British came to India, they created a lot of regions in India for their administrative convenience. When the freedom movement began, they started collaborating with Indians from across the country, including people from TN as well. Even after the British left, we continue looking at our country in terms of different geographies and different regions,” he said.

“Some people say that India was born in 1947. It is their ignorance. It was created thousands of years ago. Some people in high positions from our state keep saying on public platforms that British rule was a blessing in disguise. One wonders what kind of mindset it is,” he said.  

Governor RN Ravi awarded degrees to 3,877 graduates including 71 rank holders and 904 post graduates. L Gopalakrishnan, managing trustee of PSG and Sons Charities and Principal D Brindha were present.

