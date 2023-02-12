Understand pace of change, groom the youth, says Narayanan Ramaswamy

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: There is an urgent need to understand the pace of change the world demands and our educational institutions need to adapt to this in order to ensure future generations are current in their outlook and offerings, said Narayanan Ramaswamy, national leader of Education and Skill Development at KPMG India, in Chennai on Friday.

He was in conversation with Mela Ventures managing partner Parthasarathy NS at the ThinkEdu Conclave.

“Change has always been there but now there has been an increased acceleration in the pace of change. We should be cognizant of the pace of the change and I am worried whether our educational institutions are keeping pace with that change,” he said.

Full Coverage: ThinkEdu 2023

Ramaswamy also pointed out that while the National Education Policy (NEP) focuses on being learner-centric rather than teacher-centric, an appropriate ecosystem needs to be created to honour this change.

Parthasarathy urged the youth to keep upskilling themselves to avoid becoming ‘obsolete’.

“Many in their youth feel learning ends upon acquiring a degree. In fact, that is when learning begins,” he said. He further stressed the need for a continual learning programme to be integrated into professional development. Urging the youth not to worry about layoffs, Parthasarathy said the trend is nothing new and it is part of the economy that is impacted by many global factors.

