Vembakottai's second phase excavation gets TN nod

Officials from the state archaeology department said that Archeological Survey of India (ASI) has approved the second phase of Vembakottai excavation.

Published: 12th February 2023 03:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th February 2023 03:33 AM   |  A+A-

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin at an event in Chennai. (File Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin

By Express News Service

In 2022, Chief Minister MK Stalin announced that the excavation will be carried out in seven districts including Sivaganga, Thoothukudi, Ariyalur, Krishnagiri, Virudhunagar, Tirunelveli, and Dharmapuri. 

The first phase of the excavation began on March 16 and ended on September 30, which was carried out on the banks of the Vaippar river in Vembakottai. Around 16 trenches were dug for it and over 3,000 antiquities were unearthed during the excavation, 60% of which include shell bangles and glass beads. 

