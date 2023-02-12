Vembakottai's second phase excavation gets TN nod

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Officials from the state archaeology department said that the Archeological Survey of India (ASI) has approved the second phase of the Vembakottai excavation. In 2022, Chief Minister MK Stalin announced that the excavation will be carried out in seven districts including Sivaganga, Thoothukudi, Ariyalur, Krishnagiri, Virudhunagar, Tirunelveli, and Dharmapuri. The first phase of the excavation began on March 16 and ended on September 30, which was carried out on the banks of the Vaippar river in Vembakottai. Around 16 trenches were dug for it and over 3,000 antiquities were unearthed during the excavation, 60% of which include shell bangles and glass beads.