Abduction over marriage: Magistrate records Kruthika's statement as per HC direction

By Express News Service

TENKASI : Shengottai Judicial Magistrate, M Sunil Raja, recorded the statement of Kruthika Patel (22), who was allegedly abducted by her parents from her husband Mariappan Vineet (22), on Saturday as per the direction of the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court.



Observing that her statement in favour of her parents is not genuine, the High Court, on Tuesday, had directed the Courtallam police to keep her at a home away from external influences for two days before recording her statement. "The Magistrate did not allow any person, including the advocates and police, inside the court-hall and recorded the statement, which will be submitted to the High Court on Monday," said sources.



According to sources, Mariappan Vineet, an engineer from Kottakulam village and Kruthika, a resident of Ilanchi, were in love with each other for the past six years. However, her parents did not give consent for the marriage as Vineet is from a different caste. Despite their opposition, the couple married on December 27 2022 in Nagercoil and sought police protection at Courtallam police station on January 4.

Based on her wish, Kruthika was sent with Vineet. However, the couple lodged a complaint with the Chief Minister's special cell stating that they are facing threats from Kruthika's parents. The Courtallam police called the couple for an inquiry for the closure of the complaint on January 25. The couple refused to withdraw their complaint despite the police allegedly insisting them to do so.



On their way to Vineet's house, Kruthika was dragged on the ground and kidnapped by her parents and their supporters. A video footage of this incident went viral on social media. Vineet was beaten up during the incident. The police personnel who were handling this case were transferred to the Armed Reserve. Meanwhile, Kruthika released the videos in support of her parents from Gujarat and claimed that she has married another person from her own community. She was produced before the High Court following a habeas corpus petition filed by Vineeth.

