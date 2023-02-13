Home States Tamil Nadu

Century-old commuter woes continue at Perambalur old bus stand in TN 

While the need for urgent renovation of the bus stand was placed several times with Perambalur Municipality, no action was taken, locals said.

Published: 13th February 2023 07:15 AM

The 100-year-old old bus stand located near Kamaraj Valaivu in Perambalur. Express

By P Thiruselvam
Express News Service

PERAMBALUR:  The Perambalur old bus stand complex is around 100 years old but there still is no seating provision and other basic facilities in the complex, say commuters. Encroachments in the form of street vendors and autorickshaws also eat into the space, they added, and urged for urgent makeover for the bus stand.

While several town buses ply from the old bus stand near Kamaraj Valaivu, the complex lacks basic amenities, including toilets, potable water supply and lighting, say passengers. Further, they point to woes from illegal and haphazard parking of two-wheelers and ‘share’ autorickshaws on the premises.

While the need for urgent renovation of the bus stand was placed several times with Perambalur Municipality, no action was taken, locals said. Perambalur MLA M Prabhakaran also had submitted a petition with the then collector over the issues.

A Sakthivel, a passenger, said, "I visit the bus stand almost every day and every time face problems over the lack of potable water facility and seating. Lack of toilets encourages people to relieve themselves in the open. Further, we are forced to pay for water bottles.

Most places here are also occupied by street vendors. It is a pain waiting for the bus." He also said the road inside the bus stand was badly damaged. S Selvakumari, a shopkeeper, said, "The buildings on the premises are without maintenance. Two-wheelers and autos often enter the bus stand, causing inconvenience to passengers.

Further, the bus stand is always dirty. The district administration should take immediate action to expand the bus stand and provide enough facilities, including benches for passengers." When contacted, Perambalur MLA M Prabhakaran said, "I have already made a demand to the authorities in this regard. Action will be taken soon."

