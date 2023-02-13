Home States Tamil Nadu

Coimbatore Corporation to buy two mechanised sweepers to clean roads

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE:  The Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) has floated a tender for procuring two mechanical sweeping machines to clean sand accumulated on the sides of roads.

Motorists, two-wheeler riders in particular, complain that sand accumulated on roads makes the surface slippery and they do not get traction while braking. People have been urging the civic body to clean the roads regularly to avoid accidents. With sun beating down hard, the fine dust particles cause more problems, they added.

The Greater Chennai Corporation uses 78 mechanical sweepers to clean 30 km each of roads every day. Citing this, motorists in Coimbatore had appealed to CCMC to procure similar machines.
Three vehicle-mounted cleaning machines that were purchased by the civic body prior to the World Classical Tamil Conference in 2010, were used only for a few months and were abandoned due to high fuel consumption, sources said, adding the efforts taken to purchase sweepers in 2015 and 2016 did not bear fruit.

Speaking to TNIE, CCMC Commissioner M Prathap said the civic body had earlier planned to procure five small sweeping machines at the cost of Rs 35 lakh each, but later, dropped the plans and decided to buy two big sweeping machines at the cost of Rs 85 lakh each.

“While the smaller sweeping machines are prone to frequent breakdown and are difficult to maintain, the bigger versions are more powerful machines which will last longer and require only lesser maintenance. Also, they aren’t prone to malfunction like the smaller ones,” he added.

