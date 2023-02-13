DMK cadre unhappy over ‘big brother’ functionaries

S Kumaresan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: In the last few weeks, a large number of DMK cadre are openly complaining over the ‘big brother attitude’ of local functionaries on social media, saying the traditional partymen are denied party postings and mostly the migrants are able to get the party posts. Their disappointments popped up on the social media after the leadership instructed to appoint functionaries from village panchayats to district units.

B Saleemkhan (50), former praesidium chairman of Manamelkudi union south unit in Pudukkotttai district, who recently resigned from his party post, told TNIE, “For the last two generations, our family members have been working for the DMK, and my father served as a councillor of Kottaipattinam in 1996. But, the functionaries have been sidelining the traditional members like me. Besides, the new functionaries only want to project the migrants of various parties instead of traditional members, and they are referring the migrants to get various postings of the party wings.”

Another party man of the same district said after S Regupathi became minister he is supporting the AIADMK cadre in every aspect because he started his political career in AIADMK. He further charged the party hoppers in the union are openly challenging the partymen that they won’t get any postings even in the wings thanks to the support of the party functionaries.

In another incident, an assembly constituency coordinator of the IT wing in Cuddalore district quit the party after posting a message on his social media account. “After the party came to power there is no due respect for traditional partymen. The functionaries want to project the party hoppers and make money with their support by taking advantage of every government scheme,” he told TNIE.

Reasoning the act of partymen, one of the district-level functionaries of delta district said, “ In our district, the district secretary joined the party a few years ago, and he managed to get the district’s top posting by proving his mettle. At the same time, he wants to appoint all his supporters in the wings also. Hence, it has created a flutter among the traditional party men in the district. When we, DMK cadre, attend the interview for the postings of various wings, the functionaries of the secretaries openly said the district secretaries recommended only his supporters, who switched their loyalty from other parties.”

So far, only the IT wings announced the list of functionaries for a few districts without much controversy. Besides, most of the wings finished their interview process to identify the eligible cadre to accommodate the postings. However, it is believed in the party circle after the announcement of functionaries of the party wings, many disappointed partymen will quit the party and it would reflect in the upcoming elections.

CHENNAI: In the last few weeks, a large number of DMK cadre are openly complaining over the ‘big brother attitude’ of local functionaries on social media, saying the traditional partymen are denied party postings and mostly the migrants are able to get the party posts. Their disappointments popped up on the social media after the leadership instructed to appoint functionaries from village panchayats to district units. B Saleemkhan (50), former praesidium chairman of Manamelkudi union south unit in Pudukkotttai district, who recently resigned from his party post, told TNIE, “For the last two generations, our family members have been working for the DMK, and my father served as a councillor of Kottaipattinam in 1996. But, the functionaries have been sidelining the traditional members like me. Besides, the new functionaries only want to project the migrants of various parties instead of traditional members, and they are referring the migrants to get various postings of the party wings.” Another party man of the same district said after S Regupathi became minister he is supporting the AIADMK cadre in every aspect because he started his political career in AIADMK. He further charged the party hoppers in the union are openly challenging the partymen that they won’t get any postings even in the wings thanks to the support of the party functionaries. In another incident, an assembly constituency coordinator of the IT wing in Cuddalore district quit the party after posting a message on his social media account. “After the party came to power there is no due respect for traditional partymen. The functionaries want to project the party hoppers and make money with their support by taking advantage of every government scheme,” he told TNIE. Reasoning the act of partymen, one of the district-level functionaries of delta district said, “ In our district, the district secretary joined the party a few years ago, and he managed to get the district’s top posting by proving his mettle. At the same time, he wants to appoint all his supporters in the wings also. Hence, it has created a flutter among the traditional party men in the district. When we, DMK cadre, attend the interview for the postings of various wings, the functionaries of the secretaries openly said the district secretaries recommended only his supporters, who switched their loyalty from other parties.” So far, only the IT wings announced the list of functionaries for a few districts without much controversy. Besides, most of the wings finished their interview process to identify the eligible cadre to accommodate the postings. However, it is believed in the party circle after the announcement of functionaries of the party wings, many disappointed partymen will quit the party and it would reflect in the upcoming elections.