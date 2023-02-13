Home States Tamil Nadu

Father, son die in blaze at cracker shop, two injured in TN's Tirupattur

A father and son died while two others were injured in a fire that broke out at a firecracker shop near Vaniyambadi in Tirupattur on Sunday. The cause of the fire is being investigated.

Published: 13th February 2023 06:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th February 2023 06:52 AM   |  A+A-

Several motorcycles were set on fire and crude bombs hurled during a clash between students. (Image for representation)

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

TIRUPATHUR:  A father and son died while two others were injured in a fire that broke out at a firecracker shop near Vaniyambadi in Tirupattur on Sunday. The cause of the fire is being investigated.

Police said the incident occurred at around 11.30 am on Sunday. K. Dhayamoorthi (8) and his father R. Kumar (45), also the owner of the shop, were charred to death while the shop was gutted in fire. The Tamil nadu Fire and Rescue Service (TNFRS) department personnel doused the fire. 

Two customers, S. Raman (35) and R. Velayudham (57), of Venkatasamudhiram in Ambur,  sustained burn injuries. They were rushed to the Vaniyamabdi government hospital. Ambalur police registered a case and a probe is on.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
firecracker Tirupattur
India Matters
Prime Minister Narendra Modi releases commemorative stamps during the inaugural ceremony of Aero India 2023, in Bengaluru. (Photo | PTI)
Aero India 2023: Aim is to take defence exports to USD 5 billion by 2025, says PM
LTTE Chief V Prabhakaran
'LTTE supremo Prabhakaran is alive and will come out soon': Nedumaran
Image for representation purpose only.
Two new SC judges sworn in, apex court achieves full working strength of 34
Representational Image. (File | PTI)
BCCI shifts third India-Australia Test from Dharamsala to Indore

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp