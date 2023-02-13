Father, son die in blaze at cracker shop, two injured in TN's Tirupattur

By Express News Service

TIRUPATHUR: A father and son died while two others were injured in a fire that broke out at a firecracker shop near Vaniyambadi in Tirupattur on Sunday. The cause of the fire is being investigated.

Police said the incident occurred at around 11.30 am on Sunday. K. Dhayamoorthi (8) and his father R. Kumar (45), also the owner of the shop, were charred to death while the shop was gutted in fire. The Tamil nadu Fire and Rescue Service (TNFRS) department personnel doused the fire.

Two customers, S. Raman (35) and R. Velayudham (57), of Venkatasamudhiram in Ambur, sustained burn injuries. They were rushed to the Vaniyamabdi government hospital. Ambalur police registered a case and a probe is on.

