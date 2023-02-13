Home States Tamil Nadu

 IMSc, giving solutions to real life problems for 60 years

Founded by the physicist Alladi Ramakrishnan in 1962, IMSc is celebrating its 60 year journey. TNIE visited the campus and spoke to some of the best minds there.

Published: 13th February 2023 06:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th February 2023 06:53 AM   |  A+A-

Apart from academic research, IMSc reaches out to school and college children and the general public to create scientific curiosity, conduct public science outreach programmes, train teachers and hold

By Vaitheeswaran B
Express News Service

CHENNAI:  Campus of the Institute of Mathematical Science or IMSc in Taramani is serene amid the bustling OMR. Untroubled by the outer world, the national institution, its faculty and students focus on high-quality research in basic sciences such as computational biology, computer sciences, mathematics and theoretical physics.

Founded by the physicist Alladi Ramakrishnan in 1962, IMSc is celebrating its 60 year journey. TNIE visited the campus and spoke to some of the best minds there. “We ask fundamental questions about basic sciences,” IMSc director Prof V Ravindran told TNIE. “It is important to focus on practical applications and outcome-based research, but without basic science, modern technological innovations and development are not possible.”

The research at the institute is wide-ranging, including study on black holes, cosmic microwave background, astrophysics and cosmology, super conductivity, complex systems, statistical mechanics, differential geometry, algebra, complex analysis, number theory and conjectures.

Rahul Siddharthan, professor of computational biology department, who is working on gene regulation and yeast biology among other areas, said one of the emerging trends is creating models from patient data. Internationally machine learning (ML) and healthcare is an emerging field.

“Currently we are collaborating with two private hospitals in Tamil Nadu on adverse outcomes in ICU patients with heart and lung complications and predicting risks and modelling growing fetuses using ultrasound data, predicting its birth rate and need for early intervention,” he said. The team is also talking with government hospitals on using AI and ML in assisting doctors. Diagnostics using AI and ML models is a rapidly developing area, Rahul said.  

Funded by the department of atomic energy, IMSc has 50 faculty and 270 post-doctoral students. Apart from academic research, the institute reaches out to school and college children and the general public to create scientific curiosity, conduct public science outreach programmes, train teachers and hold academic workshops/lectures. More than 250 research papers are published in a year, with around 20,000 scientific publications since 1985, the year in which it was expanded.   

However, the ratio of women faculty at the institute stands at 20% and only 25% of the students are women. Dr Meena Mahajan, professor at the Computer science department working on designing better algorithms, said even though the ratio is low it has improved from abysmal numbers and is progressing over the years. “We are definitely more than 15%, but it is nowhere near 50% it should be in an ideal utopian world,” she said. Tackling societal problems are much harder than tackling ‘well-framed mathematical problems’, she added. 

We try a mechanical method that a computer can implement, Prof Saket Saurabh explains about their work in layman terms. “We’re working on providing quantitative definition to societal concepts to compare and improve algorithms.” 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
IMSc
India Matters
Prime Minister Narendra Modi releases commemorative stamps during the inaugural ceremony of Aero India 2023, in Bengaluru. (Photo | PTI)
Aero India 2023: Aim is to take defence exports to USD 5 billion by 2025, says PM
LTTE Chief V Prabhakaran
'LTTE supremo Prabhakaran is alive and will come out soon': Nedumaran
Image for representation purpose only.
Two new SC judges sworn in, apex court achieves full working strength of 34
Representational Image. (File | PTI)
BCCI shifts third India-Australia Test from Dharamsala to Indore

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp