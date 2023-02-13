Home States Tamil Nadu

Krishnagiri rid of ganja menace, claims SP Thakur

Superintendent of Police Saroj Kumar Thakur on Sunday said due to continuous efforts of the police force in cracking down on ganja peddling, the district has become ‘ganja free’.

Published: 13th February 2023 07:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th February 2023 07:21 AM   |  A+A-

ganja raid

Image for representational purpose only. (Photo | Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

Speaking to TNIE, Thakur said, “Based on inputs from the intelligence wing, 53 villages from four police sub-divisions, except Uthangarai were identified as areas where ganja was sold, last November. Out of the villages, 31 areas were marked under average sale category and 22 areas were marked under small sales category.

A total of 20kg of ganja was seized from the villages and 20 vehicles were seized in connection to ganja peddling. A total of 100 cases were booked and 81 people were arrested in connection with the case and 15 bank accounts were frozen in the last three months. Also history sheets opened for 112 ganja offenders this month.”

He added that his contact number has been shared with the people to report ganja peddling, but no information has been given by the people so far. He further said that last month, police from other districts had conducted a survey and prepared a list of 59 ganja sellers, but less quantity of ganja was seized from them.  

“Due to the efforts made by police for the past three months, the district has become ganja-free. This month, we will install signboards across the district stating, ‘You are entering a ganja free district’, along with a helpline to report any ganja peddling in the district,” he added.

