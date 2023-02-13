Length of Goripalayam flyover reduced in view of Kallazhagar temple festival in Madurai

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The length of the flyover between Goripalayam and the Arignar Anna Statue has been reduced in view of the Kallazghar Chithirai festival and as per requests from devotees. The bridge, which was planned for a length of 3.1 km and width of 12 metre at a cost of Rs 199.12 crore, will now be 2.932 km long and 12-metre wide. The project is estimated at a cost of Rs 156 crore.



The state government had passed an order to begin the construction of the bridge after a long wait of nine years. The G.O. was passed on May 2, 2022, a day after Chief Minister MK Stalin laid the foundation stone for the project during the 75th anniversary of the State Highways and Minor Port Department.

The flyover was announced by late chief minister J Jayalalithaa in 2013, but no action ensued. Goripalayam, which acts as the entry point to Madurai city from the west side, is a common place for political gatherings.

The Pon Muthuramalinga Thevar statue is also located here. It is expected that the traffic congestion between Goripalayam and Natham will reduce once the completion of the project.



Speaking to TNIE, State Highways Assistant Divisional Engineer A Kuttiyan said, "The devotees sent letters to the CM cell requesting not to construct flyovers in the area as many Mandabams are located in the vicinity to welcome the temple deity. The reduction of the length will start from Tamukkam ground till Anna statue. The present two-way lane will be converted as a four way lane," he said, adding that the last date for the revised tender is March 10. The construction will commence within six months and the flyover will be dedicated to the public in two years, he said.

