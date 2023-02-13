Home States Tamil Nadu

No money to cremate, woman stays with mom, husband's bodies for four days in TN 

Published: 13th February 2023 06:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th February 2023 06:41 AM   |  A+A-

Police and hospital staff recovered the bodies of Mohanasundaram and Kanakambal on Sunday | Express

By Express News Service

ERODE:  A 60-year-old woman in Gobichettipalayam had kept the corpses of her husband and mother for four days, as she did not have money to cremate them. This came to light on Sunday when foul smell emanated from her house,  following which neighbours informed police. 

The bodies were in a decomposed state, police said.  The deceased were identified as Mohanasundaram(74) and his mother-in-law Kanakambal (80) of Kumalan Street. 

According to police, Mohanasundaram and his wife Shanthi lived with their 35-year-old mentally challenged son and Shanti’s mother Kanakambal. A few months ago, Mohanasundaram became bedridden following an illness. Around the same time, Kanakambal also became unwell. As no one in the house could go to work, they fell into poverty. On Sunday, foul smell started emanating from the house, and neighbours informed Gobichettipalayam police.

Police rushed to the spot and found the bodies of Mohanasundaram and Kanakambal in a decomposed state. They were sent to Gobichettipalayam GH. “Shanthi told us she found her husband and mother died four days ago, but don’t know the exact time of their death. As she did not have money, she did not inform anyone and continued to live in the house along with her son. We will cremate the bodies with the help of volunteers,” a police officer said.

