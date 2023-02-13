Only seven per cent of cases of sexual abuse of SC women end in conviction: TN Governor

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Governor RN Ravi expressed concern about the continued discrimination against members of Scheduled Caste communities including denial of temple entry and mixing of human faeces in drinking water.

He said only 7% of the cases related to sexual harassment of women from Scheduled Castes end in conviction. The governor was speaking at an event for the release of the Tamil version of two books titled ‘Modi @ 20’ and ‘Ambedkar and Modi- Reformer’s Ideals, Performer’s Implementation’ at Anna University.

During his address, Ravi said, “Previously, Dr Ambedkar was used for political mobilisation, either to accuse someone or to praise oneself, without truly understanding who he was and what he did for the country.”

Regarding the atrocities against Sheduled Castes, the governor said, “Even here in our state, we talk much about social justice, but every other day, we hear of some atrocities against SCs.” On the conviction rate in cases related to atrocities against SC women, Ravi said, “It pains me to know that in our state, only 7% of rape cases against Dalit women end in conviction.”

He also added that, according to the CAG report, 30% of the central government’s allocation for building homes for SCs goes unspent and the remaining major part is diverted for other purposes. Highlighting the achievements of the Union government, Ravi said, “Eight years ago, we had a dubious record of more than 55% of the population defecating in the open. Now, the country is free of it, and every house has a toilet. 11 crore houses have access to toilets, drinking water, electricity, and health care, regardless of their location in the country.”

CHENNAI: Governor RN Ravi expressed concern about the continued discrimination against members of Scheduled Caste communities including denial of temple entry and mixing of human faeces in drinking water. He said only 7% of the cases related to sexual harassment of women from Scheduled Castes end in conviction. The governor was speaking at an event for the release of the Tamil version of two books titled ‘Modi @ 20’ and ‘Ambedkar and Modi- Reformer’s Ideals, Performer’s Implementation’ at Anna University. During his address, Ravi said, “Previously, Dr Ambedkar was used for political mobilisation, either to accuse someone or to praise oneself, without truly understanding who he was and what he did for the country.” Regarding the atrocities against Sheduled Castes, the governor said, “Even here in our state, we talk much about social justice, but every other day, we hear of some atrocities against SCs.” On the conviction rate in cases related to atrocities against SC women, Ravi said, “It pains me to know that in our state, only 7% of rape cases against Dalit women end in conviction.” He also added that, according to the CAG report, 30% of the central government’s allocation for building homes for SCs goes unspent and the remaining major part is diverted for other purposes. Highlighting the achievements of the Union government, Ravi said, “Eight years ago, we had a dubious record of more than 55% of the population defecating in the open. Now, the country is free of it, and every house has a toilet. 11 crore houses have access to toilets, drinking water, electricity, and health care, regardless of their location in the country.”