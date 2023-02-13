PM need not meet press as ministers reply to questions: TN BJP vice-president Thiruppathy 

By Express News Service

TIRUNELVELI: BJP spokesperson and state vice president Narayanan Thiruppathy said on Sunday that there is no need for Prime Minister Narendra Modi to meet the press as the ministers in his cabinet are answering all questions raised by the MPs.



He said that Modi meets the public on a daily basis. "The DMK leaders are alleging that the PM is not facing the media. Expecting him to respond to all questions is unacceptable. Instead, the union ministers who are experts in their department, are dealing with it," he said.



He also blamed the State government is not utilising the funds being allotted by the Central government. "In this budget, the Central has allotted Rs. 1.6 lakh crores for rural development," he added.



Thiruppathy further demanded the state arrange more buses for the students of Rani Anna Government College for Women, Tirunelveli. "Most of them are daughters of beedi rollers. The government has not addressed their long pending demand for proper bus service. The state should also waive off the educational loans of students as promised during the election," he added.



Talking about the liquor sales in Tamil Nadu, he blamed the DMK government for setting a target for TASMAC. "The centre allocated Rs 35,000 crores for COVID-19 vaccination in 2021-22 while the state government collected Rs 36,000 from liquor sales. People should understand who is actually working for their welfare," he added.

TIRUNELVELI: BJP spokesperson and state vice president Narayanan Thiruppathy said on Sunday that there is no need for Prime Minister Narendra Modi to meet the press as the ministers in his cabinet are answering all questions raised by the MPs. He said that Modi meets the public on a daily basis. "The DMK leaders are alleging that the PM is not facing the media. Expecting him to respond to all questions is unacceptable. Instead, the union ministers who are experts in their department, are dealing with it," he said. He also blamed the State government is not utilising the funds being allotted by the Central government. "In this budget, the Central has allotted Rs. 1.6 lakh crores for rural development," he added. Thiruppathy further demanded the state arrange more buses for the students of Rani Anna Government College for Women, Tirunelveli. "Most of them are daughters of beedi rollers. The government has not addressed their long pending demand for proper bus service. The state should also waive off the educational loans of students as promised during the election," he added. Talking about the liquor sales in Tamil Nadu, he blamed the DMK government for setting a target for TASMAC. "The centre allocated Rs 35,000 crores for COVID-19 vaccination in 2021-22 while the state government collected Rs 36,000 from liquor sales. People should understand who is actually working for their welfare," he added.