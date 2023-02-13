Home States Tamil Nadu

Practical exams for classes 11, 12 to start from March 1-9 in Tamil Nadu 

It also added that differently-abled students who are taking the exams can be either assigned a lab assistant to help them or given multiple-choice questions.

Published: 13th February 2023 06:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th February 2023 06:55 AM   |  A+A-

HSE exams

Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The practical examinations for classes 11 and 12,  both general and vocational groups, will be held from March 1 to 9 in schools across the state. The respective school headmasters can download the empty mark sheets for the students from February 20 from the website www.dge1.tn.gov.in, states the guidelines to conduct the examinations.

It also added that differently-abled students who are taking the exams can be either assigned a lab assistant to help them or given multiple-choice questions. Students are permitted to bring a scientific calculator for the physics practical exam alone.

Details regarding the number of students who attended the examinations should be submitted to the chief education officers by March 11 without fail. The assistant examination directors in each district should upload the marks on the website from March 6 to 15. The headmasters should ensure that the centres for the examination are kept ready and appoint external examiners.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Practical exams
India Matters
Prime Minister Narendra Modi releases commemorative stamps during the inaugural ceremony of Aero India 2023, in Bengaluru. (Photo | PTI)
Aero India 2023: Aim is to take defence exports to USD 5 billion by 2025, says PM
LTTE Chief V Prabhakaran
'LTTE supremo Prabhakaran is alive and will come out soon': Nedumaran
Image for representation purpose only.
Two new SC judges sworn in, apex court achieves full working strength of 34
Representational Image. (File | PTI)
BCCI shifts third India-Australia Test from Dharamsala to Indore

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp