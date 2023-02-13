Practical exams for classes 11, 12 to start from March 1-9 in Tamil Nadu 

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The practical examinations for classes 11 and 12, both general and vocational groups, will be held from March 1 to 9 in schools across the state. The respective school headmasters can download the empty mark sheets for the students from February 20 from the website www.dge1.tn.gov.in, states the guidelines to conduct the examinations.

It also added that differently-abled students who are taking the exams can be either assigned a lab assistant to help them or given multiple-choice questions. Students are permitted to bring a scientific calculator for the physics practical exam alone.

Details regarding the number of students who attended the examinations should be submitted to the chief education officers by March 11 without fail. The assistant examination directors in each district should upload the marks on the website from March 6 to 15. The headmasters should ensure that the centres for the examination are kept ready and appoint external examiners.

CHENNAI: The practical examinations for classes 11 and 12, both general and vocational groups, will be held from March 1 to 9 in schools across the state. The respective school headmasters can download the empty mark sheets for the students from February 20 from the website www.dge1.tn.gov.in, states the guidelines to conduct the examinations. It also added that differently-abled students who are taking the exams can be either assigned a lab assistant to help them or given multiple-choice questions. Students are permitted to bring a scientific calculator for the physics practical exam alone. Details regarding the number of students who attended the examinations should be submitted to the chief education officers by March 11 without fail. The assistant examination directors in each district should upload the marks on the website from March 6 to 15. The headmasters should ensure that the centres for the examination are kept ready and appoint external examiners.