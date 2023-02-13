TN: State Education Policy panel may need more time to file report

Binita Jaiswal By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The committee formed by the state government to formulate the State Education Policy (SEP) is likely to miss its deadline of June and is likely to seek an extension. “After examining the suggestions received by the panel and conducting public hearings, only by December we were able to trace out major problems which SEP needs to provide solutions to. It will be difficult to draft the complete report within the next four-five months as we need to conduct some ground work and consult experts also,” said a member of the committee.

A few members feel one year’s time is a very short duration to chalk out an in-depth and holistic education policy that will have the capabilities and qualities to win over the National Education Policy (NEP). “We have been given the job to frame a policy that will reform the education system of Tamil Nadu and will be an apt reply to NEP. Right from child care to school education to higher education, our policy should be an answer to all the existing problems in our system.

Along with making our students’ futures ready with technology driven and latest syllabus, we need to focus on creating a system for improving teachers’ quality too. We need to consult hundreds of subject matter experts and we are working on it. We should not compromise on the quality by preparing it in haste,” said a committee member.

The 13-member panel was constituted in April 2022 and its terms of reference were released in June. It was given one year’s time to submit its report with recommendations on SEP. Initially, the panel had invited suggestions from the public, not-for-profit organisations, educationists, teachers, students, parents and private educational institutions within September 15 last year. However, following requests from various quarters; the panel extended the deadline till October 15. Besides, the public hearings that were supposed to conclude in October only ended in November.

Some of the committee members to whom TNIE spoke also expressed displeasure over the lack of participation from all the panel members in the process. “It seems a few members were included in the committee just to add a glamour quotient to the panel. They neither participated in the meetings properly nor have they contributed in any way in the proposed SEP. Instead of them, if thorough academicians were included in the team, we would have efficient teamwork,” said another member.

According to sources, the panel has prepared a problem statement containing 13 points and 13 sub-committees comprising child rights activists, education activists, academicians and experts. The 13 major areas in which the sub-committees are working are society, culture and education, curriculum and pedagogy, finance for education, private education, research , education and modern science, education -knowledge productivity-economy, Tamil language and Tamil values.

