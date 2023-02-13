Vision-impaired boy not paid government aid for 10 months in TN 

Sivaguru S By

Express News Service

KRISHNAGIRI: A 16- year- old vision impaired boy in T Palayur, a tribal village coming under the Bettamugilalam panchayat in Denkanikottai taluk, has not received monthly financial assistance of Rs 1,000 from the state government for more than ten months.

T Palayur has over 30 houses with the families of caste Hindus and tribal people. But there is no bus accessibility to the habitation. People need to depend on goods vehicles or other vehicles to reach nearby Melur which is seven kilometres away to get a government town bus, which provides limited service.

R Subash (16) who is a class 9 student in Government Higher Secondary School at Unichetti, suffers from 100% vision loss. In November 2009, he was certified as eligible to receive government aid from the social security scheme tahsildar in Denkanikottai. Initially Subash received Rs 400 under the scheme, which has now been enhanced to Rs 1,000.

“My son last received money in January 2022. His mother Rudramma approached the Denkanikottai taluk office two months ago, but did not get a proper response. She was told to apply again for monthly pension,” said Subash’s father Rudran.

Sources said Bettamugilalam VAO Ganesh came to know about Subash’s plight and told the family to apply as new applicant. Rudran said, “My wife went to Denkanikottai last week, again applied for pension. We don’t know when we will get pending monthly assistance of one year. I have four children including Subash, my wife and I work are farm workers.”

Two of his four children are studying in Panchayat school at T Palayur and his elder daughter is studying Class 9 in Denkanikottai. “Subash has to travel to his school in Unichetti in a goods vehicle for eight kilometres and then he would walk for a kilometre to reach school. Sometimes, vehicle drivers will ask money for the trip and sometimes not," his father said.

Ganesh told TNIE that he had informed the revenue inspector about Subash, but he was not aware why the financial assistance was stopped. Hosur Sub-Collector R Saranya told that she would enquire the issue. Tamil Nadu Association for the Rights of All Types of Differently Abled and Caregivers (TARATDAC) state general secretary S Namburajan said,

“This is atrocious on the part of the revenue department. In some places, eligible beneficiaries have been removed when the State government tried to filter the ineligible beneficiaries. Denying monthly pension for a visually impaired boy and making him to apply for second time is highly condemnable. The district administration should ensure government schemes to reach beneficiaries.”

