Home States Tamil Nadu

Will work for tribal welfare: Jharkhand governor nominee

Former BJP state president CP Radhakrishnan who has been appointed as Governor of Jharkhand said he will work for the welfare of the tribal people in the state.

Published: 13th February 2023 06:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th February 2023 06:46 AM   |  A+A-

Former BJP state president CP Radhakrishnan

Former BJP state president CP RadhakrishnanCoimbatore Lok Sabha constituency: CP Radhakrishnan (BJP)

By Express News Service

TIRUPPUR/CHENNAI:  Former BJP state president CP Radhakrishnan who has been appointed as Governor of Jharkhand said he will work for the welfare of the tribal people in the state.

C P Radhakrishnan

Addressing media persons, he thank ed PM Narendra Modi for the opportunity.” Born in Tiruppur on May 4, 1957, Radhakrishnan completed BBA and started his career as a garment exporter in the 1980s. His political career began in 1974 when he joined the Bharatiya Jan Sangh.

He has also served as RSS Tiruppur Town Sangha Salak.  He was appointed as secretary of TN BJP in 1996, and elected to Lok Sabha from Coimbatore in 1998 and 1999. Radhakrishnan served as chairman of the Parliamentary Standing Sub-Committee for textile from 1998 to 2003.

 Also, he  served as a member of the Parliamentary Committee for PSUs and as chairman of All India Coir Board between 2016-2019. He served as state president of TN unit of BJP between 2004-2007. Meanwhile, CM MK Stalin and other leaders extended their wishes to Radhakrishnan.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
CP Radhakrishnan BJP
India Matters
Prime Minister Narendra Modi releases commemorative stamps during the inaugural ceremony of Aero India 2023, in Bengaluru. (Photo | PTI)
Aero India 2023: Aim is to take defence exports to USD 5 billion by 2025, says PM
LTTE Chief V Prabhakaran
'LTTE supremo Prabhakaran is alive and will come out soon': Nedumaran
Image for representation purpose only.
Two new SC judges sworn in, apex court achieves full working strength of 34
Representational Image. (File | PTI)
BCCI shifts third India-Australia Test from Dharamsala to Indore

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp