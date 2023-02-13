Will work for tribal welfare: Jharkhand governor nominee

By Express News Service

TIRUPPUR/CHENNAI: Former BJP state president CP Radhakrishnan who has been appointed as Governor of Jharkhand said he will work for the welfare of the tribal people in the state.

Addressing media persons, he thank ed PM Narendra Modi for the opportunity.” Born in Tiruppur on May 4, 1957, Radhakrishnan completed BBA and started his career as a garment exporter in the 1980s. His political career began in 1974 when he joined the Bharatiya Jan Sangh.

He has also served as RSS Tiruppur Town Sangha Salak. He was appointed as secretary of TN BJP in 1996, and elected to Lok Sabha from Coimbatore in 1998 and 1999. Radhakrishnan served as chairman of the Parliamentary Standing Sub-Committee for textile from 1998 to 2003.

Also, he served as a member of the Parliamentary Committee for PSUs and as chairman of All India Coir Board between 2016-2019. He served as state president of TN unit of BJP between 2004-2007. Meanwhile, CM MK Stalin and other leaders extended their wishes to Radhakrishnan.

