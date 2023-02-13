Youth steal goat to buy gift for Valentine, land in police net in TN 

Krithika Srinivasan By

Express News Service

VILLUPURAM: Love is blind, and so are lovers! They tend to go the extra mile to make the queen of their heart happy. The case of this youth is no different, as he ended up in jail for stealing a goat to buy Valentine’s Day gift for his lover.

The suspects have been identified as M Aravind Raj (20), a second-year college student from Beerangi Medu village in Gingee taluk and his friend M Mohan (20). Police said early on Sunday, the duo stole one goat from a herd owned by S Renuka, a resident of Malaiyarasan Kuppam village. When Renuka raised an alarm, the residents gathered and nabbed the duo who was trying to flee the spot on a sports bike.

Both of them were arrested around afternoon, the goat was rescued and the bike used by them seized. Police have launched an investigation to check whether the duo was involved in similar goat thefts.

