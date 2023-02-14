Abduction case: Madras High Court gets Kruthika’s statement

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The statement given by the 22-year-old Gujarati woman, Kruthika Patel, to the Sengottai judicial magistrate in the Tenkasi abduction case was submitted before the Madurai Bench of Madras High Court on Monday.

Since Kruthika’s parents were still absconding, a counsel representing her grandparents requested the court to send her with them. A Bench of justices G Jayachandran and KK Ramakrishnan opined that a decision can be reached only after careful consideration and directed Kruthika’s grandparents to file an affidavit.

Kruthika was allegedly abducted by her parents from Tenkasi on January 25, after she married the petitioner, Mariappan Vineeth, against their will. The Courtallam police had registered a case against Kruthika’s parents and family members. Meanwhile, Vineeth moved a habeas corpus petition in the high court bench, following which Kruthika was produced before the high court on February 7.

Observing that Kruthika’s version of the incident does not appear to be genuine as she seems to be speaking under the influence of her parents, the court, on February 7, ordered that Kruthika should be kept in a home till her statement is recorded by the police or the judicial magistrate. It had also restrained Kruthika’s family members and Vineeth from meeting her. The case has been adjourned to Tuesday.

