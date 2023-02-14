Activists held for protesting against mineral transportation to Kerala

By Express News Service

TENKASI: At least 75 activists attached to the Iyarkai Vala Pathukappu Sangam, led by the former MLA K Raviarunan, were arrested by the Puliyarai police on Monday for allegedly attempting to stage a road blockade demanding the ban on mineral transportation to Kerala near Puliyari check-post.



More than 100 police personnel, led by the Additional Superintendent of Police G Charles Kalaimani, were deployed in Puliyarai and a few other places to prevent the protesters from assembling and blocking the Shengottai - Kollam highway.

The protestors, including activists and members of the Naam Tamilar Party, were arrested when they began assembling for the protest. However, after they were shifted to a private marriage hall in Kattalai Kudiiruppu village, they engaged in a hunger strike there as well.



"It is not acceptable that the State government is unbothered about its natural resources being exploited by a certain group of people's interest. It does not allow us to stage a protest in a democratic way. The police, who haven't taken action against the overloaded mineral-laden vehicles travelling to Kerala despite our repeated complaints, have arrested us in favour of mineral smugglers. The state government has already attempted to stop our protest by issuing notices to some activists under Section 107 of Cr. Pc.," Raviarunan blamed while addressing the press before his arrest.

