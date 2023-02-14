Home States Tamil Nadu

Activists held for protesting against mineral transportation to Kerala

The protestors, including activists and members of the Naam Tamilar Party, were arrested when they began assembling for the protest.

Published: 14th February 2023 06:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th February 2023 06:54 AM   |  A+A-

K Raviarunan, protest, mineral transportation

Puliyarai police arrests former MLA K Raviarunan and 75 other activists attached to the Iyarkai Vala Pathukappu Sangam.

By Express News Service

TENKASI:  At least 75 activists attached to the Iyarkai Vala Pathukappu Sangam, led by the former MLA K Raviarunan, were arrested by the Puliyarai police on Monday for allegedly attempting to stage a road blockade demanding the ban on mineral transportation to Kerala near Puliyari check-post.

More than 100 police personnel, led by the Additional Superintendent of Police G Charles Kalaimani, were deployed in Puliyarai and a few other places to prevent the protesters from assembling and blocking the Shengottai - Kollam highway.

The protestors, including activists and members of the Naam Tamilar Party, were arrested when they began assembling for the protest. However, after they were shifted to a private marriage hall in Kattalai Kudiiruppu village, they engaged in a hunger strike there as well.

"It is not acceptable that the State government is unbothered about its natural resources being exploited by a certain group of people's interest. It does not allow us to stage a protest in a democratic way. The police, who haven't taken action against the overloaded mineral-laden vehicles travelling to Kerala despite our repeated complaints, have arrested us in favour of mineral smugglers. The state government has already attempted to stop our protest by issuing notices to some activists under Section 107 of Cr. Pc.," Raviarunan blamed while addressing the press before his arrest.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
mineral transportation K Raviarunan Puliyarai police 75 activists
India Matters
Union Home Minister Amit Shah. (Photo | ANI)
'Nothing for BJP to hide and be afraid of": Amit Shah on Hindenburg-Adani row
Vehicles move past a signage near the entrance of Adani Corporate House in Ahmedabad, India. (File Photo | AP)
Adani Group firms fall for 2nd day running, Adani Enterprises down nearly 5 per cent
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express illustrations
Five killed as SUV hits group of women crossing Nashik-Pune highway in Maharashtra
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (Photo | PTI)
Rahul's plane denied permission to land at Varanasi airport, claims Congress

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp