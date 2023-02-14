'Anganwadi Centre has no toilet facility': Melapalayam resident

By Express News Service

TIRUNELVELI/TENKASI: A resident of Melapalayam submitted a petition to Tirunelveli District Collector P Karthikeyan demanding a toilet facility at the Anganwadi Centre located in Ambikapuram of Melapalayam during the grievance redressal day meeting held on Monday.



Saba Hadheeya, a three-year-old child accompanied her father, Rasool Kadharmeeran, to submit the petition demanding basic amenities at the Anganwadi Centre. "More than 20 children study in the Ambikapuram Anganwadi Centre, which functions in an old building. However, it lacks a toilet facility and does not have toys for the children. The district administration should take steps to shift this Centre to a new spacious building with all basic amenities," demanded Kadharmeeran in his petition.



The collector received around 490 petitions from petitioners across the district and directed the officials concerned to take necessary actions. In Tenkasi, the functionaries of Vishva Hindu Parishad submitted a petition to the District Collector Durai Ravichandran, demanding the state government to give up its plan for setting up a liquor outlet near Sudalai Madasamy Temple in the Subban Chettipalam area.



Residents of Rajangapuram, led by a villager V Ayyappan, demanded a ration shop that would function at least three days a week in their village. "At present, we get our ration items from a shop in Kovindaperi village. The residents of a particular area in the village have been abusing us when we go there," claimed the residents. Tenkasi collector received around 356 petitions and gave instructions to the officials to redress the grievances.

