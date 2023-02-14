Home States Tamil Nadu

Crackdown on tax defaulters: Tiruchy residents seek more time to pay pending bills

A total of 318 petitions were received. Of the pending revenue of Rs 298.86 crore, the civic body has so far collected about Rs 154 crore, official said.

Published: 14th February 2023 06:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th February 2023 06:36 AM

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)

By Jose K Joseph
Express News Service

TIRUCHY: Amid the city corporation intensifying the bid to track down residents and commercial establishments evading property tax, underground drainage (UGD) charge and water bills, officials held a special session on Saturday in which residents, airing their grievances, requested more time to pay the pending bills.

A total of 318 petitions were received. Of the pending revenue of Rs 298.86 crore, the civic body has so far collected about Rs 154 crore, officials said. The crackdown on tax defaulters had intensified with the civic body putting up notices, and disconnecting UGD and water supply.

Sources said notices have been pasted on about 400 buildings defaulting on taxes and the water supply to about 90 residents has been disconnected. At present, the top brass mulls over collecting the pending revenue before March 31.

A senior zonal official said, "We have already given ample time to the defaulters. An extension to it would lead to a financial crisis, which would in turn plough into fund allocation for civic works. Therefore, we would have to go ahead with the drive.

However, any lapse from our side could immediately be flagged by the residents and action would be taken on genuine complaints." "We have been receiving requests from several residents and trade associations. We have explained the process to them, requesting them to pay the pending bills at the earliest," a ground-level official said. Another special session has been scheduled for March 11.

