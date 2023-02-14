Dispute over compassionate job turns fatal for two women in Tamil Nadu

By Express News Service

VIRUDHUNAGAR: Two elderly women were murdered on Monday allegedly over a disagreement to sign documents for a job appointment on compassionate grounds. According to sources, Ravi, a driver in the Sivakasi corporation, died a few months ago. Officials had promised a member of the family that they would be given the job on compassionate grounds after the demise of Ravi.

“Following this, Rathi Lakshmi, wife of Ravi, approached Murugeshwari, her mother-in-law, and requested her to sign the documents that would allow her to avail of the job. However, Murugeshwari refused to sign while stating that she wants her eldest grandson to get the job when he grows up. The denial to sign the document resulted in a conflict between Murugeshwari and Rathi Lakshmi over the past few months,” sources said.

They added that on Monday at around 9 am, Rathi Lakshmi’s brother, Kalirajan (39), went to Murugeshwari’s house and asked the latter to sign the documents to make Rathi Lakshmi eligible for Ravi’s job. As Murugeshwari refused, Kalirajan murdered her and her 60-year-old relative Thamayanthi, who tried to stop him from attacking Ravi’s mother Murugeshwari, added sources.

Later at 9.30 am, Kalirajan (39) surrendered at the Thiruthangal Police station. “A case was booked under the Indian Penal Code of 302 and the accused was arrested. The body of the deceased was sent for post-mortem,” police said. The deceased Thamayanthi is the mother of a police officer. Further probe is on.

VIRUDHUNAGAR: Two elderly women were murdered on Monday allegedly over a disagreement to sign documents for a job appointment on compassionate grounds. According to sources, Ravi, a driver in the Sivakasi corporation, died a few months ago. Officials had promised a member of the family that they would be given the job on compassionate grounds after the demise of Ravi. “Following this, Rathi Lakshmi, wife of Ravi, approached Murugeshwari, her mother-in-law, and requested her to sign the documents that would allow her to avail of the job. However, Murugeshwari refused to sign while stating that she wants her eldest grandson to get the job when he grows up. The denial to sign the document resulted in a conflict between Murugeshwari and Rathi Lakshmi over the past few months,” sources said. They added that on Monday at around 9 am, Rathi Lakshmi’s brother, Kalirajan (39), went to Murugeshwari’s house and asked the latter to sign the documents to make Rathi Lakshmi eligible for Ravi’s job. As Murugeshwari refused, Kalirajan murdered her and her 60-year-old relative Thamayanthi, who tried to stop him from attacking Ravi’s mother Murugeshwari, added sources. Later at 9.30 am, Kalirajan (39) surrendered at the Thiruthangal Police station. “A case was booked under the Indian Penal Code of 302 and the accused was arrested. The body of the deceased was sent for post-mortem,” police said. The deceased Thamayanthi is the mother of a police officer. Further probe is on.