Home States Tamil Nadu

DMK violating model code, says AIADMK leaders in complaint to election officer

Former minister and senior AIADMK leader SP Velumani on Monday accused DMK functionaries who are campaigning for EVKS Elangovan of violating the model code of conduct.

Published: 14th February 2023 05:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th February 2023 05:50 AM   |  A+A-

DMK

DMK consultative meeting at Veerappampalayam Junction in Erode | Express

By Express News Service

ERODE: Former minister and senior AIADMK leader SP Velumani on Monday accused DMK functionaries who are campaigning for EVKS Elangovan of violating the model code of conduct.

Speaking to reporters while canvassing votes for KS Thennarasu, he said, “The DMK believes they can win the elections with money power. EVKS Elangovan will be disqualified if the Election Commission takes action.”

In the evening, a delegation of leaders led by organising secretary KA Sengottaiyan handed over a complaint regarding DMK’s poll code violations to District Returning Officer H Krishnanunni.

Later, addressing the media, Sengottiyan said, “The DMK is blatantly violating norms and the election commission has not taken any action on our earlier complaints.  The District Returning Officer has said action will be taken. If action is not taken immediately, we will take other steps.”

In the complaint, AIADMK stated that the DMK alliance has set up election offices at 110 places across the constituency. Through these offices, 400 voters were given cash of Rs 1,000 each and free food three times a day.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
SP Velumani DMK model code of conduct
India Matters
Union Home Minister Amit Shah. (Photo | ANI)
'Nothing for BJP to hide and be afraid of": Amit Shah on Hindenburg-Adani row
Vehicles move past a signage near the entrance of Adani Corporate House in Ahmedabad, India. (File Photo | AP)
Adani Group firms fall for 2nd day running, Adani Enterprises down nearly 5 per cent
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express illustrations
Five killed as SUV hits group of women crossing Nashik-Pune highway in Maharashtra
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (Photo | PTI)
Rahul's plane denied permission to land at Varanasi airport, claims Congress

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp