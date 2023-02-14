DMK violating model code, says AIADMK leaders in complaint to election officer

By Express News Service

ERODE: Former minister and senior AIADMK leader SP Velumani on Monday accused DMK functionaries who are campaigning for EVKS Elangovan of violating the model code of conduct.

Speaking to reporters while canvassing votes for KS Thennarasu, he said, “The DMK believes they can win the elections with money power. EVKS Elangovan will be disqualified if the Election Commission takes action.”

In the evening, a delegation of leaders led by organising secretary KA Sengottaiyan handed over a complaint regarding DMK’s poll code violations to District Returning Officer H Krishnanunni.

Later, addressing the media, Sengottiyan said, “The DMK is blatantly violating norms and the election commission has not taken any action on our earlier complaints. The District Returning Officer has said action will be taken. If action is not taken immediately, we will take other steps.”

In the complaint, AIADMK stated that the DMK alliance has set up election offices at 110 places across the constituency. Through these offices, 400 voters were given cash of Rs 1,000 each and free food three times a day.

