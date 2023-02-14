Home States Tamil Nadu

Four of a family die after bus rams into parked car in Tamil Nadu

The deceased include a two-yr-old girl; lone survivor sustains grievous injuries and is undergoing treatment at hosp 

Published: 14th February 2023 06:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th February 2023 06:00 AM   |  A+A-

TNSTC bus, Road accident

The TNSTC bus that was involved in the accident | Express

By Express News Service

CUDDALORE:  Four of a family, including a two-year-old girl, died and one sustained grievous injuries after a TNSTC bus rammed into a car that was parked on the roadside near Veppur on Monday morning. 

The deceased have been identified as R Mathivanan(35), a poultry farm owner from Cherankulam near Manargudi, his wife M Kowsalya(32), daughter M Sara (2) and mother-in-law D Thavamani(55). Mathivanan’s father-in-law J Duraisamy(52), who sustained injuries in the accident, is undergoing treatment at a hospital.

Sources at Ramanatham police station said the family members were on the way back to Cherankulam after attending a marriage function at Vadapalani in Chennai. “After attending the function on Sunday, they stayed at a relative’s place and started to their home on Monday early morning,” they said. 

When Mathivanan, who was behind the wheels, felt sleepy, he parked the car on the side of the Chennai-Tiruchy national highway at Avatti near Veppur in the Cuddalore district to take a rest.

“At that time, a TNSTC bus heading to Tiruchy from Chennai rammed into the parked car, dragging it for nearly fifty metres before coming to a halt. All the passengers got stuck inside the car that was sandwiched between the bus and a tree,” the police said. 

The mangled remains of the car

Ramanatham police pulled out Duraisamy with the help of fire and rescue service personnel from Veppur fire station. He was immediately sent to Government General Hospital in Perambalur and was later shifted to Government General Hospital in Trichy. His condition is said to be critical. 

The bodies of all four were sent to Government  Villupuram Medical College hospital in Mundiampakkam for autopsy. “We suspect the bus driver could have fallen asleep while driving and missed to notice the car that was parked on the roadside with proper signal lights switched on.” said a senior police official from Thittakudi. 

Police later arrested the bus driver, P Ramesh(45) of Kalligudi near Lalgudi in Trichy. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
TNSTC bus road accident
India Matters
Union Home Minister Amit Shah. (Photo | ANI)
'Nothing for BJP to hide and be afraid of": Amit Shah on Hindenburg-Adani row
Vehicles move past a signage near the entrance of Adani Corporate House in Ahmedabad, India. (File Photo | AP)
Adani Group firms fall for 2nd day running, Adani Enterprises down nearly 5 per cent
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express illustrations
Five killed as SUV hits group of women crossing Nashik-Pune highway in Maharashtra
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (Photo | PTI)
Rahul's plane denied permission to land at Varanasi airport, claims Congress

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp