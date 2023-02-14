Grievances redressal meeting held in Ramnad for farmers

Home States Tamil Nadu

RAMANATHAPURAM: Seeking compensation for the damaged crops, farmers from Uravayal village submitted a petition with the district collector on Monday with  withered paddy in their hands

Sakthivel, a farmer said nearly 60 farmers in the village had cultivated paddy on about 160 acres in Uravayal village near RS Mangalam.

"Since the monsoon has failed to address our irrigation woes, the irrigation tanks became dry and almost all the crop got completely damaged. Despite submitting a series of petitions to the local VAO and Tahsildar for getting drought compensation, no action has been taken. All the farmers have enrolled for the crop insurance scheme," he said, pressing the district administration to take action towards the distribution of insurance amount along with the drought compensation.

Accepting the petition, the district collector assured action on the concern.
 
Meanwhile, members of the village-level health department association submitted a petition to the district collector seeking regularisation of their posts. The joint secretary of the department of cooperative, Pankaj Kumar Bansal, inspected various developmental works across the district.

