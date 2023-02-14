Home States Tamil Nadu

Pollachi sex abuse: Madras High Court dismisses plea against EPS 

Advocate General (AG) R Shunmugasundaram informed the court that the government has proposed to take action against a top police officer concerned with the matter.

Published: 14th February 2023 07:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th February 2023 07:30 AM   |  A+A-

Madras High Court (File photo)

Madras High Court (File photo)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Monday dismissed a public interest litigation (PIL) petition seeking direction to inquire about former chief minister Edappadi K Palaniswami in connection with the disclosure of the names of victims and complainants in the Pollcachi sexual harassment case.

The first bench comprising Acting Chief Justice T Raja and Justice D Bharatha Chakravarthy, while dismissing the petition, imposed a cost of Rs 50,000 on petitioner Balachandar Ganesan, of Chennai, for filing the petition without being aware of the fact that the Madurai Bench had already directed action against the concerned police officer.

Advocate General (AG) R Shunmugasundaram informed the court that the government has proposed to take action against a top police officer concerned with the matter. Ganesan, in his petition, stated the then SP (Coimbatore Rural) Pandiarajan had revealed the names of the victims and even in the GO, passed for transferring the probe to CBI, the victim's names and colleges where they were studying were disclosed. 

He prayed for the court to pass necessary orders to inquire Edappadi Palaniswami and the then chief secretary and the SP for disclosing the names of the victims and complainants.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Edappadi K Palaniswami Madras High Court
India Matters
Union Home Minister Amit Shah. (Photo | ANI)
'Nothing for BJP to hide and be afraid of": Amit Shah on Hindenburg-Adani row
Vehicles move past a signage near the entrance of Adani Corporate House in Ahmedabad, India. (File Photo | AP)
Adani Group firms fall for 2nd day running, Adani Enterprises down nearly 5 per cent
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express illustrations
Five killed as SUV hits group of women crossing Nashik-Pune highway in Maharashtra
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (Photo | PTI)
Rahul's plane denied permission to land at Varanasi airport, claims Congress

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp