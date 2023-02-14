Remove 40,000 ineligible names from voters list, AIADMK urges ECI

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: AIADMK on Monday knocked on the doors of the Election Commission of India (ECI) for the second time within 10 days and urged the commission to remove around 40,000 ineligible names in the voters’ list of Erode East Assembly constituency.

The AIADMK also demanded that the district election officials and police officials should be transferred en masse and the entire constituency should be brought under the direction and supervision of the ECI by deploying CRPF in all 239 polling booths to ensure a free and fair election.

CVe Shanmugam, a senior leader of the AIADMK said this after meeting the ECI officials in New Delhi.

“The total number of voters in Erode East constituency is 2,26,876. Of them, 30,056 names are on the voters’ list but actually, they are not residing in the given address in the constituency. The names of 7,947 dead voters are still on the live voters’ list. Besides, there are 1,009 duplicate entries. So, around 40,000 names in the voters’ list are ineligible, and this constitutes 20% of the total number of voters. The ECI should set right these anomalies immediately to ensure a free and fair election in the constituency,” Shanmugam told reporters.

Shanmugam also alleged the ruling DMK has been misusing the district administration in the Erode East Assembly constituency. The police department has been functioning under the control of the DMK.

“The voters in the constituency are being gathered at a place, given food, and made to watch films, and while they return home, Rs 1,000 per head is being given to the voters.

Due to this illegal activity of the DMK, the opposition parties’ democratic rights to seek votes has been snatched away,” Shanmugam said and added that though the AIADMK lodged complaints in this regard to the District Election Officer there was no action on that. The state CEO has also not taken any steps to resolve the issues, he added.

Stalin can surpass MK: Durai Murugan

Erode: Stalin is the best chief minister in India, DMK General Secretary and Water Resources Minister Durai Murugan said on Monday. Addressing party cadre in Veerappampalayam Junction, he said,” In my 60 years of political experience, Stalin is the best CM in India. Former chief minister M Karunanidhi taught me political lessons. Earlier, other states looked up to Karunanidhi for advice on federalism. Now Stalin is doing it, he can surpass his father.” Ministers EV Velu, S Muthusamy, KS Masthan and State Minorities Commission Chairman S Peter Alphonse were present. ens

