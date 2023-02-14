Tamil Nadu: Activists seek action against suspect who trespassed into the girls hostel

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: Members of Mathar Sangam, headed by district secretary Poomayil and SFI leader Karthick, demanded action against the suspect who allegedly trespassed into the Adi Dravidar girl's hostel at Nazareth near Thoothukudi, during the grievance redressal meeting held at the collectorate on Monday.



Karthik, in a petition, said the students of St John's girl's higher secondary school, staying at Adi Dravidar hostel in Nazareth, were threatened by a person who trespassed into their hostel during the wee hours a few days ago.



"The suspect, equipped with an iron rod, misbehaved with the girls. Though the suspect was handed over to the police station, the personnel left him with a warning without any punitive measures," charged Poomayil while demanding action against the suspect.



Activist SM Gandhi Mallar, submitted a petition to the collector during the grievance redressal meeting, stating that the privateers had procured over 1,200 acres of agricultural fields for installing 200 windmills in and around Kulathur. Industrial advancement has been spoiling agricultural lands. The district administration must take steps to stop diverting fertile agricultural lands for the windmill industry, the activist demanded.



Meanwhile, a group of activists under the banner Periyariya Unarvalargal Kootamaippu headed by Dravidar Kazhagam regional president Kasi, protested at the collectorate campus on Monday, demanding criminal action against an encroacher who illegally occupied a land assigned to conservancy workers belonging to the Hindu Arunthathiar community, back in 1956.

The encroacher, identified as Charlie, had forged the documents with the support of revenue officials. The district administration must interfere and take action against those involved, urged a member Sema Chandanaraj.

