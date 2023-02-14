Tamil Nadu: Doctors allege maternal death audits at district level not done as per rules

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Government Doctors Association said they will stage protests in all district headquarters hospitals and medical college hospitals from March 1 to 7 pressing various demands, including not harassing government doctors during maternal death audit meetings. A resolution to the effect was passed at its executive committee meeting on Monday.

The doctors urged the government to conduct maternal death audits as per Government Order 389 which was issued in 2008. During the audit, some district collectors do it without following GO norms as they conduct it with doctors in the presence of the kin’s deceased, like a criminal, stated a release issued by the association.

According to a release, the meeting also resolved to conduct protest preparation meetings in districts from Tuesday till March 26. The association also said that all doctors in government hospitals, barring emergency services, will go on a ‘mass CL’ protest on March 15 if their demands are not met and the committee will decide on further action on March 19.

The committee also passed a resolution urging the government to implement GO 293 which ensures speciality allowance for doctors. A resolution also asked the government not to fix targets for doctors in the Chief Minister’s Comprehensive Health Insurance Scheme.

