Tamil Nadu: Library-on-wheels attract heads in Mugaval Sangamam book fair 

By Express News Service

RAMANATHAPURAM: The district administration has launched a library on-the move, a colourful bus equipped with over 1,000 books, as part of the Mugaval Sangamam book fair at Raja School ground. The mobile library will be on display at the fair till its conclusion on February 19. In a bid to make reading accessible for the public, the bus will tour the district after the fair, visiting government schools, village panchayats, EIC centres, old age homes among other public places. It will conduct reading sessions to encourage the habit of reading.



Sources said the bus will comprise an activity area and a reading corner. "The activity area will host workshops and storytelling sessions among other events for small groups of students. One side of the bus is convertible and can be operated as a small stage/platform for speakers and performers. The reading corner will have shelves to accommodate as many as 1,000 books with seating options.

Additionally, the floor of the bus is covered with felt mats for people to sit down on the floor to read or write. Colourful designs adorn the exterior of the bus and lends identity to this travelling library that will do the rounds across the district after the book fair. The painting is a depiction of children reading in the five timelines of the Sangam era- Kurinji, Mullai, Marutham, Neithal and Paalai," added sources.



The Mugaval Sangamam book fair has been garnering public attention with the series of workshops on origami, palm craft, story telling, writing, acting, cartooning and heritage. Over 1,00,000 books are on display at the fair. A book donation drive is being conducted and it is open for the public to donate books at the fair or in the district's government offices. Over 10,000 books have been collected so far. An official helpline number has been launched +916374284628 for doubts regarding the book fair and donation drive.

