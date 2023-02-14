Tamil Nadu: Private home running illegally for 17 years comes under radar now

Krithika Srinivasan By

Express News Service

VILLUPURAM: Jubin Baby, one of the owners of the private home in Villupuram that was raided by the district police on Friday, has been booked for rape and other charges.

He along with Anbu Jothi Ashramam has been running the illegal home since 2005. The recent inspection revealed that the home has been functioning without a license and no legal documents of its inmates. Four others, assumed to be help at the home, have been arrested.

Illegal private home in Villupuram

Although several warnings issued by the State Mental Health Authority (SMHA) were ignored by the home, doctors from the Mundiyambakkam government hospital and district police have engaged positively with the home in the past.

On Monday, SMHA fined owners Anbu Jothi Ashramam and Jubin Baby Rs 5,000 for running an unregistered facility. It has also directed the home not to admit any mentally ill person without registration of the establishment, failing which a fine not less than Rs 50,000 and upto Rs 2 lakh may be levied.

Dr Malaiappan, Chief Executive Officer at the Tamil Nadu State Mental Health Authority told TNIE, “The action was taken after multiple warnings given to the facility in recent years. The SMHA Act came into force in 2017 after which we began registering every home (especially for the mentally ill) in the state and have registered 450 homes so far. During our committee’s visit to the home last year, several deficiencies in infrastructure and administration were found. We directed them to rectify them and get registered. But they did not follow any of the directions, which is why we have fined them now.”

He, however, clarified that until any of the inmates or victims file a written complaint of torture or similar acts in the facility, the SMHA can’t take legal action. District DDHS Dr Porkodi said that the home’s licence doesn’t come under the purview of the public health department.

The home at Kundalapuliyur village came under the radar following a court order for a missing 70-year-old inmate. According to officials, the whereabouts of 17 inmates remain unknown.

Raid revelations

The home was brought under the radar of the district's differently abled welfare office in Villupuram after police inspection revealed that it was functioning without a license for 17 years. A case was filed at the Kedar police station on Monday.

“Over 80% of the inmates had been secured by owners from the roadside. As per procedure, they must file an FIR at the local police station and then admit them to the home. Such records were not found, not even for one person,” said district differently-abled welfare officer C Thangavelu

The owners had filed for a licence only in March last year. “For all these years, officials had been insisting they get a licence but they never bothered. In March, I gave a final warning notice and an application for a licence was submitted. However, the home lacked facilities, so we rejected the application,” he added.

According to official sources, the home had no staff appointed at the facility. Instead, inmates were made to cook and clean. The building is not equipped with fire extinguishers, an in-house medical team, proper sanitation facilities, or a counsellor.

‘We pick people from the roadside’

Both Jubin Baby and his wife Maria Baby hail from Ernakulam district in Kerala, where they worked as volunteers in a home, they claimed. Jubin told TNIE, “We pick people from the roadside and bring them to the facility to provide them with basic needs. Some return to consciousness and want to go home, so we let them go. Others stay here.”

When asked about the medical procedure followed to treat the inmates, Jubin said, “Not all, but many of inmates are schizophrenic, which can’t be cured by tablets. We take them to the doctors at Mundiyambakkam government hospital and they are given pills. Basically, we feel only love and humanity can really heal them.”

VILLUPURAM: Jubin Baby, one of the owners of the private home in Villupuram that was raided by the district police on Friday, has been booked for rape and other charges. He along with Anbu Jothi Ashramam has been running the illegal home since 2005. The recent inspection revealed that the home has been functioning without a license and no legal documents of its inmates. Four others, assumed to be help at the home, have been arrested. Illegal private home in VillupuramAlthough several warnings issued by the State Mental Health Authority (SMHA) were ignored by the home, doctors from the Mundiyambakkam government hospital and district police have engaged positively with the home in the past. On Monday, SMHA fined owners Anbu Jothi Ashramam and Jubin Baby Rs 5,000 for running an unregistered facility. It has also directed the home not to admit any mentally ill person without registration of the establishment, failing which a fine not less than Rs 50,000 and upto Rs 2 lakh may be levied. Dr Malaiappan, Chief Executive Officer at the Tamil Nadu State Mental Health Authority told TNIE, “The action was taken after multiple warnings given to the facility in recent years. The SMHA Act came into force in 2017 after which we began registering every home (especially for the mentally ill) in the state and have registered 450 homes so far. During our committee’s visit to the home last year, several deficiencies in infrastructure and administration were found. We directed them to rectify them and get registered. But they did not follow any of the directions, which is why we have fined them now.” He, however, clarified that until any of the inmates or victims file a written complaint of torture or similar acts in the facility, the SMHA can’t take legal action. District DDHS Dr Porkodi said that the home’s licence doesn’t come under the purview of the public health department. The home at Kundalapuliyur village came under the radar following a court order for a missing 70-year-old inmate. According to officials, the whereabouts of 17 inmates remain unknown. Raid revelations The home was brought under the radar of the district's differently abled welfare office in Villupuram after police inspection revealed that it was functioning without a license for 17 years. A case was filed at the Kedar police station on Monday. “Over 80% of the inmates had been secured by owners from the roadside. As per procedure, they must file an FIR at the local police station and then admit them to the home. Such records were not found, not even for one person,” said district differently-abled welfare officer C Thangavelu The owners had filed for a licence only in March last year. “For all these years, officials had been insisting they get a licence but they never bothered. In March, I gave a final warning notice and an application for a licence was submitted. However, the home lacked facilities, so we rejected the application,” he added. According to official sources, the home had no staff appointed at the facility. Instead, inmates were made to cook and clean. The building is not equipped with fire extinguishers, an in-house medical team, proper sanitation facilities, or a counsellor. ‘We pick people from the roadside’ Both Jubin Baby and his wife Maria Baby hail from Ernakulam district in Kerala, where they worked as volunteers in a home, they claimed. Jubin told TNIE, “We pick people from the roadside and bring them to the facility to provide them with basic needs. Some return to consciousness and want to go home, so we let them go. Others stay here.” When asked about the medical procedure followed to treat the inmates, Jubin said, “Not all, but many of inmates are schizophrenic, which can’t be cured by tablets. We take them to the doctors at Mundiyambakkam government hospital and they are given pills. Basically, we feel only love and humanity can really heal them.”